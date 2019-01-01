Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea want Coutinho to replace Hazard

Gary Cahill touted for Aston Villa return
According to the Birmingham Mail, Chelsea defender Gary Cahill could return to Aston Villa this summer.
The English centre-back, who began his career at Villa Park, will become a free agent this summer and Dean Smith is considering an approach.
Cahill only managed two appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea this season and was denied a farewell appearance during their Europa League final win on Wednesday night.
Icardi wants to stay at Inter 'at least another year'
Inter striker Mauro Icardi wants to remain at the club for "at least another year", according to his wife and agent Wanda Nara.
The Serie A club confirmed that former Chelsea and Juventus boss Antonio Conte had been appointed as Luciano Spalletti's successor on Friday morning and it remains to be seen what the future holds for Icardi.
Press reports in Argentina and Italy had claimed that the Italian had specifically requested that he doesn't want Icardi as part of his squad when he was in negotiations to take over at San Siro.
West Ham complete signing of Espanyol 'keeper Roberto
West Ham have announced the signing of Espanyol goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez Gago on a free transfer.
The 33-year-old will complete his move to the London Stadium on July 1, when his current contract expires.
Roberto told West Ham's official website: "I consider this step a big step in my career. I think everyone who follows football knows the importance of this Club, so I’m really excited."
Monaco interested in Tottenham's Aurier
Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier is the subject of interest from AS Monaco, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Ivorian might be tempted by a return to France after falling down the pecking order in Mauricio Pochettino's squad this season.
Aurier has only managed to rack up 17 appearances across all competitions over the course of the 2018-19 campaign.
Murphy urges Liverpool to target Tielemans
Liverpool should be looking to replace James Milner with Youri Tielemans if the experienced performer moves on as a free agent this summer, says Danny Murphy.
Changes are expected at Anfield once the 2018-19 campaign comes to a close.
Murphy feels a Belgium international who starred during a loan spell at Leicester this season should be targeted, with Monaco reportedly open to offers of around £40 million ($50m) for Tielemans.
West Ham want to sign Alaves defender Maripan
Deportivo Alaves defender Guillermo Maripan has emerged as a transfer target for West Ham, according to Marca.
The Hammers are aiming to tie up a deal for the Chile international before the Copa America begins in mid-June.
Maripan contributed two goals and two assists in 22 La Liga appearances for Alaves this season.
'Time for Arsenal to bid farewell to Ozil'
Arsenal have been urged to bring the “tremendously sad story” of Mesut Ozil to an end, with Charlie Nicholas saying it is “time to say farewell” to the German and a number of defenders.
The Gunners legend told Sky Sports: “He isn’t a star anymore at Arsenal. It’s time to say farewell.”
RB Leipzig make offer for Man City's Ohio
RB Leipzig have tabled an offer for Manchester City starlet Noah Ohio, according to Bild.
The 16-year-old forward is held in high regard at the Premier League champions, but he has turned down the offer of a new contract and could now head elsewhere.
Spurs end interest in Gomes
Tottenham have pulled out of the race to land Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, according to Sky Sports.
Spurs were among those keen on landing the Portugal international after seeing him impress during a loan spell at Everton, but they are now turning their attention elsewhere.
Ramos wants Hazard in Madrid
'Neymar not right for Real Madrid but Pogba could be'
Neymar is not right for Real Madrid, says Ramon Calderon, but Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could be if there is a deal to be done at the right price.
The former Blancos president told Sky Sports: "Pogba? Maybe. He is one of the players that [Zinedine] Zidane has said he really likes. It would be a problem of money."
Ronaldo back to Man Utd?
Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Manchester United, says Andrea Pirlo, but the Juventus superstar could just easily head to MLS or Asia when the time comes to leave the Serie A champions.
The Italian icon has told the Daily Mail: "He has two or three years on his contract with Juventus and after then it's possible that he comes to the USA or to another country."
Bremen eyeing Grujic but he wants to stay at Hertha
Werder Bremen want to sign Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic on a loan deal this summer, according to Bild.
The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Hertha Berlin, but he is due to return to Anfield at the end of June.
Grujic is also available on a permanent transfer for around €18 million ($20m, £16m), but he wishes to stay in Berlin for another year.
Ajax hold secret talks with Madrid ace Odegaard
According to De Telegraaf, Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard held talks with Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars this week.
The two men broached the possibility of a two-year loan deal, with Ajax on the lookout for Hakim Ziyech's replacement as he nears a summer exit.
Odegaard spent the 2019-19 campaign on loan at Vitesse and managed to contribute nine goals and 12 assists in 35 Eredivisie appearances.
Rafa Benitez emerges as a contender for AS Roma job
Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has been touted as a possible successor to Claudio Ranieri at AS Roma, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
Atalanta manager Piero Gasperini had been Roma's first choice target, but he has pledged to remain at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia for at least one more year.
Benitez guided Newcastle to 13th in the Premier League last season and is not expected to leave the club this summer.
Rodriguez not interested in Premier League transfer
Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez does not wish to move to the Premier League this summer, according to Marca.
The Colombian has spent the last two years on loan at Bayern Munich, but he is due to return to Santiago Bernabeu in June.
Rodriguez has been heavily linked with a summer transfer, with Napoli and Juventus now thought to be the frontrunners in the race for his signature.
Man City's Mangala set for Porto return
Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala is set for a summer return to FC Porto, according to O Jogo.
The 28-year-old's five-year spell at the Etihad Stadium has been hampered by injuries and the Portuguese outfit will assess his fitness before pushing for a deal.
Mangala did not make a single first-team appearance for Man City during the 2018-19 campaign.
Conte confirmed as Inter boss
Antonio Conte has been confirmed as Luciano Spalletti's replacement at Inter.
The club announced the move early Friday morning.
Lenglet excited by possible Griezmann signing
Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is excited about the prospects of having Antoine Griezmann at Barcelona next season.
The forward has announced that he is leaving Atletico Madrid, and though his destination is not yet fully clear, he has been heavily linked with the Catalan club.
"Griezmann is one of the three or four best players in La Liga," Lenglet told a news conference.
Liverpool open talks with Lille over Pepe
Liverpool have made contact with Lille over a move to sign winger Nicolas Pepe.
Metro reports that the Reds and the French side have started talks as Jurgen Klopp's side look to beat Manchester United and Arsenal to the forward's signing.
Man City step up Joao Felix chase
Manchester City and Benfica has begun talks over a deal for teen star Joao Felix, according to The Sun.
Leaders from the two sides met in London on Wednesday to discuss the £100 million ($126m) rated youngster as City hope to beat their rivals to the punch.
Griezmann started Barca negotiations in November
Antoine Griezmann began negotiating with FC Barcelona last November and signed an agreement to be a new Barca player in March, according to Cadena SER.
The "El Larguero" program on Cadena SER dropped the report, which could cause problems as the early signing may be a violation of FIFA regulations.
Madrid prepare new Hazard bid
Real Madrid are preparing a new £106 million ($134m) bid for Eden Hazard to finally complete the transfer of the Chelsea star, according to the Telegraph.
The La Liga giants have failed to meet Chelsea's £100m valuation thus far, but are expected to give in to their demands in hopes of completing a deal quickly.
Following the Europa League triumph over Arsenal, Hazard admitted he thought it would be his final game at Chelsea.
Mane plans long stay at 'sexy' Liverpool
Sadio Mane says he has no plans to leave Liverpool because no club in the world is quite as “sexy” as the Merseysiders.
Mane’s performances in a red shirt have attracted the interest of Real Madrid, with Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane reportedly making the forward his prime transfer target this summer.
However, the 27-year-old has dismissed those claims, revealing that he has no interest in quitting Jurgen Klopp’s side anytime soon.
Leicester to battle Man Utd for Chelsea youngster
Leicester City are prepared to test Chelsea's resolve by offering £15 million ($19m) for defender Reece James, according to the Sun.
Brendan Rodgers rates the right-back highly after his successful season-long loan to Wigan and wants him to become an important player for the Foxes.
However, Chelsea will not be coaxed into a sale easily, and the Foxes face competition from Manchester United for his services.
Liverpool to give new contracts to Milner and Matip
Both James Milner and Joel Matip will receive new contracts with Liverpool following the Champions League final, according to the Telegraph.
Milner previously had one year remaining and will be extended to at least 2021 as, despite being 33, he is seen as one of the fittest members of the Reds squad.
Matip also has one year remaining and is set to be rewarded after emerging as the centre-back partner to Virgil van Dijk in the second half of the season.
Chelsea want Coutinho to replace Hazard
The Blues want the former Liverpool star regardless of their managerial situation
Chelsea want Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho to replace Eden Hazard next season, provided they can get their transfer ban overturned.
The Mirror report the Blues are hoping to make a deal for Coutinho regardless of whether or not Maurizio Sarri remains at the club.
Coutinho is seen as likely to depart Barca after a disappointing first full season at Camp Nou following his move from Liverpool in January 2018.