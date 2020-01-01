Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd looking to beat Real Madrid to Van de Beek

FA Cup may cancelled because of coronavirus
The Football Association fears that the remainder of 2019-20 FA Cup may not go ahead because of the coronavirus outbreak, reports the Mirror.
With all domestic and European football postponed due to the pandemic, football bosses are scrambling to come up with a plan to complete remaining fixtures when football is allowed to return.
The FA are determined to complete the FA Cup, currently at the quarter-final stage, but knows the competition may be sacrificed in order to allow higher profile competitions such as the Premier League and Champions League to be played through to their conclusion.
Newcastle to step up Longstaff contract talks
Newcastle will use the enforced break because of the coronavirus outbreak to step up contract talks with midfielder Matty Longstaff, according to the Star.
The 19-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to reach an agreement on fresh terms, meaning he is free to talk to rival clubs over a free transfer summer move.
But with football on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Magpies hope to use the time productively by holding further discussions over the next few weeks in the hope of thrashing out a new deal.
Man Utd to beat Real to Van de Beek signing
Red Devils determined to land Dutch midfielder
Manchester United are hoping to persuade Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek to move to Old Trafford instead of Real Madrid, according to Marca.
Real reached an agreement with Van de Beek last summer but didn't complete the deal as they were unable to sell James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale.
That agreement remains in place, but should Real opt against a move United will make a bid in the hope of luring the Netherlands international to the Premier League instead.
Napoli and Inter keen on Boga
Napoli and Inter are set to battle it out for the signature of Sassuolo midfielder Jeremie Boga, according to Calciomercato.
The Ivory Coast international has impressed since joining the Serie A club from Chelsea in 2018.
The Premier League side have a €15 million (£14m/$16m) buyback clause, though Sassuolo hope to reach an agreement with the Blues to remove the clause and allow him to move elsewhere this summer.
Getafe exercise Cucurella option
Getafe have exercised their option to turn Marc Cucurella's loan move from Barcelona into a permanent €6 million (£5.4m/$6.6m) deal, according to Marca.
As reported by Goal over the weekend, the deal is expected to include a €25m (£23m/$28m) release clause.
That will be of interest to Chelsea, Napoli, Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen, who are considering a summer move for the 21-year-old.