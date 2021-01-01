Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City sign Fernandinho to new contract

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are yet to make a decision over the future of on-loan defender Ozan Kabak.

The Turkey international has made a decent impression since joining from Schalke on the final day of the winter transfer window in February.

Kabak has made 13 appearances for the Reds, but is set to miss the final game of the season, at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday, through injury.

Read the full story on Goal here!