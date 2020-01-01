Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool consider loaning Werner back to Leipzig

Can reveals Man Utd offer before Dortmund move
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can has revealed he turned down the chance to join Manchester United before moving to the Bundesliga.
"I had three offers from the Premier League alone, including from Manchester United, but I didn't think about that for a second because of my Liverpool past," Can told Kicker.
First team or loan return: Man Utd's promise to Henderson
Goalkeeper will not be left on the Reds bench
Dean Henderson has been told by Manchester United that he will be guaranteed first-team football next season - either at Old Trafford or on loan.
The goalkeeper has shined on loan at Sheffield United this season, leading some fans to claim he should be starting ahead of David de Gea in 2020-1.
According to the Daily Mail, Henderson has told his Blades team-mates of United's promise: either he will be the club's first choice or he will be permitted to spend another season at Bramall Lane.
Goretzka 'unhappy' with Bayern substitute role
Leon Goretzka is unhappy about his role on the bench at Bayern Munich especially as he is in “top shape”.
The Germany international, signed from Schalke in 2018, has made 23 appearances this season, with only 13 being from the start.
The 25-year-old has scored five times and provided six assists in those games and thinks he should be in the starting XI more often, but refused to discuss talks with his coach Hansi Flick publicly.
De Boer looking for a new striker at Atlanta United
Frank de Boer told reporters that #ATLUTD is still actively looking for a new striker. He reiterated that the #MLS salary cap is “a problem.”— Felipe Cárdenas (@FelipeCar) March 8, 2020
He said he has some favorites.
Liverpool consider loaning Werner back to Leipzig
Striker is a long-time Reds target
Timo Werner could spend next season at RB Leipzig even if a move to Liverpool materialises, according to Bild.
The Germany hotshot is a top target at Anfield, even though they boast one of the most formidable strike trios in the game.
For that reason the Reds are considering signing Werner this summer and leaving one more year in Germany to avoid stifling his exposure to first-team football.