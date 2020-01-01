Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus planning Willian move

Ibrahimovic will have final say on AC Milan future - Massara
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a "phenomenon" and will have the final say on whether to extend his stay at AC Milan, says director of sport Ricky Massara.
Veteran striker Ibrahimovic returned to the Rossoneri in January on a deal that runs until June with the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.
The Swede joined re-joined the Italian side as a free agent after spending two years with MLS outfit LA Galaxy, where he scored 52 goals in 56 MLS games.
Juve prepared for Willian move
The Blues attacker is a wanted man
Juventus are plotting a move to bring Chelsea's Willian to Turin - but the Brazilian is reported to not want a quick reunion with Maurizio Sarri, says the Express.
The Bianconeri are interested in signing the 31-year-old, who wants a two-year extension at Stamford Bridge rather than the single season being offered.
Willian would be open to a move if Sarri was not in the Juve hot seat - but with speculation mounting over his future, he could be on the way out sooner rather than later.
Tottenham plot Norwich double swoop
Tottenham could strike twice on Norwich City's squad at the end of the season, with Jose Mourinho eyeing Ben Godfrey and Max Aarons, claims the Express.
The Portuguese manager wants to bring the two players to White Hart Lane for the 2020-21 campaign.
Both have impressed at Carrow Road this season, and join a list of targets for Spurs that include Ruben Diaz and Nathan Ake, among others.
'Man Utd need Sancho to light up Old Trafford'
Manchester United should do everything within their power to bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford next season, according to former Red Devils winger Lee Sharpe.
The Borussia Dortmund forward has signalled his intent to exit the Bundesliga outfit at the close of the current campaign, with the England international heavily linked with a move back to his home country and the Premier League.
United are among the contenders seeking to seal the teenager's services but would need to likely pay a world record fee.
Spurs to sell Dier if no new deal agreed
The defender could be on his way out
Tottenham will sell Eric Dier if the England star fails to agree new terms with the club, says the Daily Mail.
The 26-year-old is heading towards the final year of his contract, but wants assurances of minutes at the Premier League club.
Dier fears his lack of action may keep him out of Euro 2020 while Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wants to avoid having another player run down their deal.