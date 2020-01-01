Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd confident of signing £135m Saul

Man Utd confident of retaining Pogba's services
Manchester United are optimistic that Paul Pogba will not move onto pastures new in the summer - according to the Independent.
Real Madrid and Juventus have both been heavily linked with the Frenchman, but it is unlikely that the Red Devils £100 million ($124m) valuation will be met when the transfer market reopens.
Madrid have put all transfer plans on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, while Juve would have to decrease their wage bill before making a move for Pogba.
Mkhitaryan wants to remain at Roma
Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants to extend his stay at Roma beyond the end of the season - according to the Mail.
The Italian giants are hoping to sign the Armenian for £10 million ($12m) at the end of his loan spell at Stadio Olimpico, but the Gunners are likely to hold out for £18m ($22m).
Mkhitaryan has contributed six goals and three assists to Roma's cause in his first 13 Serie A outings for the club.
Sao Paolo's Gomes emerges on Madrid's radar
Real Madrid are interested in signing Sao Paolo midfielder Igor Gomes - according to AS.
The Blancos will have to fork out around €45 million (£40m/$50m) to secure the 21-year-old's services in the summer transfer window.
Gomes has been compared to former Madrid playmaker Kaka due to his technical ability and passing range.
Milan eager to sign Racing Club ace Zaracho
Racing Club midfielder Matias Zaracho has emerged as a transfer target for Milan - according to Corriere Della Sera.
The 22-year-old is keen on a move to Serie A and has a €22 million (£20m/$24m) release clause in his current contract.
Zaracho made his debut for Argentina's national team in a friendly against Morroco last year.
West Ham eyeing Barca forward Braithwaite
Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite is the subject of interest from West Ham - according to The Sun.
The 28-year-old is likely to be surplus to requirements at Camp Nou next season when Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele return from long-term injury lay-offs.
West Ham are ready to pounce for Braithwaite, who Barca signed on an emergency deal in February.
Boca confident of Cavani deal
Boca Juniors sporting director Jorge Bermudez is hopeful Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani will join the Argentine giants "very soon".
Cavani is out of contract in June and the Uruguay international has been linked with a move away from PSG following his failed transfer to Atletico Madrid in January.
The 33-year-old – PSG's all-time leading goalscorer – has also reportedly emerged as a target for new MLS franchise Inter Miami.
But Bermudez believes Boca, where club legend Juan Roman Riquelme is now vice-president, can lure the PSG forward to Buenos Aires.
Pogba focused on success at Man Utd
Manchester United star Paul Pogba said the Red Devils want to get back to playing and winning trophies.
Amid the lockdown in the United Kingdom, Pogba – who has been linked to former club Juventus and La Liga giants Real Madrid – had a message for United fans.
Read the full story here on Goal!
Roma hopeful of lowering Smalling price
Roma are keen to sign Chris Smalling on a permanent deal and believe they can get Manchester United to drop his price, reports Corriere della Sera.
The Red Devils reportedly want £25 million ($30m) for the defender, who has impressed on loan in Serie A this season.
Arsenal eyeing Brondby youngster
Arsenal are weighing up a move for Brondby youngster Anis Ben Slimane, who could be forced out of the Danish side as they look to recuperate from losses suffered due to the current coronavirus outbreak.
The 19-year-old is contracted to the club until 2023, but the Gunners could seize the opportunity to sign the midfielder this summer given the current situation, reports Sport Witness.
Newcastle planning swoop for Burnley pair
Newcastle will make summer moves for Burnley duo Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick, whose contracts at Turf Moor expire at the end of the campaign.
The Newcastle Evening Chronicle reports that the Magpies are keen to sign the pair on free contracts, but face fierce competition from Celtic and several Premier League and Championship clubs.
Spanish giants join race for Upamecano
Both of La Liga's biggest clubs are interested
According to the Mail Online, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have entered the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.
The 21-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga and Champions League this season, and has been closely monitored by Arsenal and Bayern Munich.
Those two sides will, however, face competition from the two top sides in La Liga, who have identified Upamecano as a priority this summer.
Galatasaray to move for Samatta if Villa are relegated
Galatasaray will make a loan move for Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta should the Premier League side fail to avoid relegation back to the Championship this season.
The Turkish outfit have been monitoring the 27-year-old closely for some time, having lost out to Villa in the battle for his signature in January.
And Sport Witness say that Galatasaray have already prepared a plan to make a loan approach if Villa return to the Championship at the end of the campaign.
Woodward confident of £135m Saul Niguez transfer
Club to break bank for Spaniard
Manchester United chief Ed Woodward is convinced that the club can strike a deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez this summer.
The Spaniard won’t come cheap, however, and the Express claim that he could cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side £135 million ($168m).
But Woodward has not been put off by the fee, and views the 25-year-old as the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba, who is expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.
Isolated camps to host remaining Premier League games
The Premier League could play televised games in the midlands and London across June and July in a bid to resolve the current campaign.
All football action throughout Europe has been suspended due to the outbreak of Covid-19, but England’s football authorities are eager to finish the current campaign due to the huge broadcasting contracts and other financial issues that would be affected should the season be declared void.
And one plan that has gained significant backing is to play matches in isolated camps in two areas of the country, reports the Independent.
Arsenal to prioritise trio over Ozil
Arsenal are prepared to allow Mesut Ozil’s contract at the club to run down in order to prioritise deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka, claims the Express.
The trio - along with Ozil - are out of contract in 2021, and are viewed as crucial by boss Mikel Arteta, who is willing to let the German depart for free next summer.