Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea's Emerson linked with Serie A giants

West Ham boss David Moyes has revealed new contract talks between him and the club are yet to start.

The Hammers have enjoyed a solid start to the season, with impressive wins against Leicester and Wolves, and a three-goal comeback draw versus .

Moyes current 18-month contract is set to expire at the end of the season but the Scot isn't worried about beginning discussions for a new deal, says Claret and Hugh.

"I have a really good relationship with the owners at the moment," Moyes told reporters. "I’m trying to move the club into a way that I see it. Like anything else, I’m on the phone and I speak to them most days.

"I’m not in any big rush and to be fair, we’ve won a couple games, we’ve got a draw and if we got 10 or 12 wins down the belt, and five or six draws and we’ve done really we l, then I think we’re in a different position.

"But I want it to be something that’s good for West Ham and it’ll be good for David Moyes.

"I want us to feel that we’re going in the right direction. Today it feels that way but as you well know, in this game, it can change very quickly."