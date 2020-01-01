Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea's Emerson linked with Serie A giants

Milan confident of keeping Calhanoglu as Inter, Juve circle
Milan want midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu to sign a new contract at the club with Serie A giants Inter, Juventus and Napoli keen to snare the Turkish international.
FCInterNews reports Milan are confident of the 26-year-old will commit to a new deal with his current terms expiring at the end of the season.
Contract talks for West Ham boss Moyes on hold
West Ham boss David Moyes has revealed new contract talks between him and the club are yet to start.
The Hammers have enjoyed a solid start to the season, with impressive wins against Leicester and Wolves, and a three-goal comeback draw versus Tottenham.
Moyes current 18-month contract is set to expire at the end of the season but the Scot isn't worried about beginning discussions for a new deal, says Claret and Hugh.
"I have a really good relationship with the owners at the moment," Moyes told reporters. "I’m trying to move the club into a way that I see it. Like anything else, I’m on the phone and I speak to them most days.
"I’m not in any big rush and to be fair, we’ve won a couple games, we’ve got a draw and if we got 10 or 12 wins down the belt, and five or six draws and we’ve done really we l, then I think we’re in a different position.
"But I want it to be something that’s good for West Ham and it’ll be good for David Moyes.
"I want us to feel that we’re going in the right direction. Today it feels that way but as you well know, in this game, it can change very quickly."
Newcastle Jets demand Ugarkovic sees out contract
Wantaway Newcastle Jets midfielder Steven Ugarkovic has been told by the club he has to finish his contract at the club, reports the Newcastle Herald.
The 26-year-old is seeking a release from the final year of his deal after becoming disillusioned with the progress of the Jets following the poaching of coach Carl Robinson by Western Sydney Wanderers.
Long-serving Ugarkovic - who has interest from Australia, Asia and Europe - has made 118 appearances for the Jets over five seasons.
Chelsea outcast Emerson linked with Serie A giants
Emerson Palmieri has been linked with a loan transfer to Juventus and Inter after being pushed down the pecking order at Chelsea.
The Daily Express reports the Brazilian could get the temporary move to Italy in January, having fallen behind new signing Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso in the battle to play at left back.
The 26-year-old has made 57 appearances for Chelsea since joinng from Roma in 2018.
Arsenal hand trial to son of club legend Bergkamp
Arsenal have handed a trial to the son of club legend Dennis Bergkamp.