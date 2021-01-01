Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lamela ready for Spurs goodbye

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Erik Lamela Tottenham 2020-21
Lamela ready for Spurs goodbye

2021-04-21T22:43:00Z

The Tottenham winger could return to Italy, where he played before moving to London

Erik Lamela is ready to leave Tottenham, reports Area Napoli, with a transfer to Serie A appearing the most likely step.

The 29-year-old joined Spurs from Roma in 2013 but never quite lived up to the hype as a potential Gareth Bale replacement, failing to make even 20 league starts in a season since 2015-16.

While Lamela believes he would be suited to play at Napoli, the club are reportedly hesitant to add the Argentine, wanting instead to bring in more homegrown players.

Falkirk sack four coaches

2021-04-21T22:42:40Z

'Top Premier League clubs might not want to touch him'

2021-04-21T22:32:12Z

Former Chelsea man Wayne Bridge has cautioned Premier League clubs to stay away from recently sacked Jose Mourinho because of his poor man management skills.

“When things have gone wrong maybe he hasn’t handled it the best,” Bridge told bettingexpert.com. “For me, personally, it could be quite hard with him. I felt sometimes I didn’t get a lot from him and I didn’t know what I had to do."

Jose Mourinho Tottenham 2020-21
Inter and Juventus target Raspadori given price tag

2021-04-21T22:15:00Z

Sassuolo have set a price tag of €15 million on forward Giacomo Raspadori, who is being pursued by Inter Milan and Juventus, according to Calciomercato.

Raspadori, 21, scored against Roma earlier this month but has been invloved in just four goals in Serie A since becoming a full-time senior player.

Kumagai announces Lyon exit

2021-04-21T22:00:00Z

Lyon star Saki Kumagai wrote on Instagram that she would move on to a new opportunity following this season.

 
 
 
 