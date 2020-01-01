Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG and Inter agree €50m Icardi deal

Kompany rejects offer to return to Man City
Vincent Kompany has turned down the opportunity to return to Manchester City, The Daily Mail reports.
The former captain left City to join Anderlecht as player-manager last summer but he held talks with the Premier League side over a move back.
He has decided to remain at the Belgian outfit, however.
AC Milan eye Celtic star Ajer
AC Milan have made Kristoffer Ajer a top target to strengthen their defence, Calciomercato.it says.
The Rossoneri are looking for a suitable partner for Alessio Romagnoli and see the Celtic star as an option, but they face competition from Premier League side Leicester.
Crystal Palace to move for free Loader
Crystal Palace have set their sights on 19-year-old Reading forward Danny Loader, The Daily Mail claims.
The England Under 20 international can leave the Championship outfit for free this summer and Palace are considering offering him a deal, while Leeds and Swansea are also interested.
PSG make €60m Milinkovic-Savic bid
Lazio expected to reject initial offer
Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer worth €60 million (£54m/$67m) for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Le 10 Sport claims they have advanced on their interest in the 25-year-old Serbia international but Lazio are expected to knock the bid back as it falls €10m (£9m/$11m) short of their asking price.
Icardi to join PSG in €50m deal
French champions agree fee with Inter
Paris Saint-Germain and Inter have reached an agreement over the transfer of Mauro Icardi, Sky Sport in Italy reports.
The French champions will pay €50 million plus €7m in bonuses for the Argentine striker, who scored 20 goals in 31 appearances since joining on loan from the Italian outfit last year.
Icardi had already agreed personal terms with PSG.