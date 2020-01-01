Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid offer €80m for Havertz

Man Utd-linked Saul interesting ‘a lot of clubs’
Manchester United are among those to have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, and the 25-year-old’s agent admits that “a lot of clubs want him”.
Bale’s agent slams ‘joke’ exit talk
Gareth Bale’s agent has slammed the “joke” speculation which continues to surround his client, with Jonathan Barnett eager to point out that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has “never said anything bad” about the Welshman.
Exit talk continues to rage in the Spanish capital when it comes to the future of a man who was once the most expensive player on the planet.
Bale has enjoyed considerable success with the Blancos, claiming four Champions League crowns, but has also endured struggles with form and fitness, and seen questions asked of his value while working on a lucrative contract.
Man City join Everton in hunt for teen sensation
Manchester City have joined Premier League rivals Everton in the hunt for Falkenberg's teen sensation Matthew Garbett, reports Football Insider.
The 18-year-old is attracting interest from across the continent, with those at the Ettihad Stadium among those hoping to buy into his potential.
Menez on the move
🔵 Après l’annonce de son départ, @jeremy_menez187 a souhaité s’exprimer afin d’adresser des remerciements. 👇— Paris FC (@ParisFC) June 6, 2020
Roma confident on keeping Smalling
Roma are confident of striking another deal for Chris Smalling, reports Il Tempo.
Having taken the defender on loan from Manchester United for the 2019-20 campaign, the Serie A side believe a similar agreement can be reached that includes the option for a £13 million ($16m) purchase.
PSG make SMS a top priority
Paris Saint-Germain have made Sergej Milinkovic-Savic a top priority for the next window, claims Le 10 Sport.
The Lazio midfielder has been linked with leading sides across Europe, but the Ligue 1 champions intend to win the race.
Brighton and Celtic vying for Andersson
Union Berlin striker Sebastian Andersson is the subject of interest from several clubs, including Brighton and Celtic, Fotboll Skanalen reports.
The attacker is set to be available for £3.5 million ($4.4m).
Juventus launch bid for Lyon's Aouar
Juventus have made a two-year loan offer for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, Corriere dello Sport reports.
Manchester City and PSG are among the other clubs closely watching the player's progress.
Liverpool have not given up Werner chase
Reds will continue pursuit of Chelsea target
Liverpool have not given up signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, The Express reports.
Although Chelsea will match the attacker's release clause, Jurgen Klopp's side will return with a bid of their own and could outmatch the Blues with regards the player's personal terms.
Dortmund eye Torres as Sancho's successor
Feran Torres is being targeted by Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for Jadon Sancho, Sky Sport reports.
Sancho is set to leave the club this summer, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid interested.
Torres' agent has already met with BVB and the player, who has also been linked with the two Premier League clubs, is reportedly keen on the move.
Kumbulla heading for Juventus
Mbappe tells Aouchiche to stay with PSG
Kylian Mbappe has told PSG youngster Adil Aouchiche to commit his future to the club via a message on Instagram.
The attacking midfielder will sign a professional contract this summer, but it is not known if he will do so in Paris or with another club.
Aouchiche visited Saint-Etienne's facilities last week and the exciting teenager's future appears very much in the balance.
Barcelona refused €100m for Fati
Barcelona will not consider the sale of Ansu Fati, even for €100m, Sport reports.
President Josep Bartomeu has told that the club's young star is going nowhere, despite a shortfall in the budget to be made up by offloading players.
It is claimed that he has even been offered that fee for the teenager by an unnamed club but turned it down.
Man Utd prioritise Grealish for the summer
Villa star tops Red Devils' transfer wish list
Manchester United will prioritise signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer, the Manchester Evening News reports.
The plans of the Red Devils may change, however, should Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz become available.
United are not set to alter their transfer window, despite fears over the financial stability of the game following the coronavirus pandemic.
Messi set to open contract talks with Barcelona
Ballon d'Or winner set to open Barca talks
Lionel Messi had the opportunity to leave Barcelona for free this summer, but instead he will open talks over a new deal, COPE reports.
The Argentine is expected to enter discussions as early as next week for fresh terms at Camp Nou.
Moreover, it is reported he is fit and will be available to face Mallorca when La Liga restarts on June 13.
Balotelli's Brescia stay set to end
Brescia have sent a letter to Mario Balotelli indicating that they will terminate his contract, La Repubblica reports.
Having missed training regularly in recent days, the former Manchester City, Inter and Nice striker's adventure with the club is set to end prematurely.
Sancho aware of Liverpool interest
Reds interest alerts Dortmund star
Jadon Sancho has learned that Liverpool are interested in him, the Independent reports.
The Borussia Dortmund ace has been closely linked with a summer move to Manchester United but Real Madrid want him, too.
Liverpool, though, could be ready to make a charge for the England man, but there are fears that finances will thwart their efforts.
Porto tie full-back starlet to four-year deal
Porto's 18-year-old right-back Tomas Esteves has signed a contract that pledges his future to the club until 2024.
🔵⚪ FC Porto e Tomás Esteves renovam até 2024— FC Porto (@FCPorto) June 5, 2020
💪 18 anos
👉 No FC Porto desde 2011
🏆 Vencedor da UEFA Youth League e Campeão Nacional Sub-19#FCPorto #TomásEsteves pic.twitter.com/3OYcchUDut
De Ligt: I'm going nowhere this summer
Matthijs de Ligt has told Juventus that he has no plans to leave the club this summer.
Hladky responds to Rangers links
Former St. Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky has said that he does not want to speculate that Rangers will be his next club, but spoke of his admiration for Steven Gerrard.
The Czech shot-stopper, whose contract with the Buddies recently came to an end, admits his agents are working on a transfer and his preference is to stay in the UK.
"I want to stay at a club in Britain," he told the Daily Record. "My wife and I have stayed in Scotland since the virus. My St Mirren contract is ending and my agents are working to get me a new club.
"I'm hoping that will be fixed up as soon as possible and we talk on a daily basis. From the day I arrived at St Mirren, I have been extremely satisfied with life here. The club is next to Glasgow and we live in the city.
"It is a very pleasant place to live. I like the friendly lifestyle of the local people and I can't praise it enough here.
"It was a great experience for me to shake hands with Steven Gerrard and the praise I get motivates me.
"I don't want to speculate about Rangers being my next team. My transfer is being worked out at the moment - it could be to a club in Scotland or the English Championship."
Rabiot's future remains up in the air
Everton are still leading the chase for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to Tuttosport.
Arsenal and Wolves are also interested in the former PSG man, who has lacked game time since moving to Italy last summer.
There is still much work to be done before the Frenchman moves anywhere, though.
'PSG don't sell stars, we buy them'
Ander Herrera has insisted that Paris Saint-Germain are not in the business of selling star players, but buying them instead.
Forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have both been linked with moves away from Parc des Princes, but Herrera says both players are happy in the French capital.
Liverpool eye Sancho but finances make deal difficult
Liverpool want to sign Dortmund prodigy Jadon Sancho but their financial situation will make any move difficult.
Manchester United are believed to lead the transfer race for Sancho but the Reds also want the 20-year-old ace.
According the The Mirror, Liverpool have to pay for a new stand and training ground which will impact their spending in the player movement market.
Osimhen's move to Napoli
Victor Osimhen's agent has denied his client will be moving to Napoli in the summer.
The Nigerian striker - who has scored 13 goals for Lille in Ligue 1 this season - has been linked with a move to Naples and Tottenham.
But the player's agent said any news of a move to the San Paolo was was not true.
"The news relating to my agreement with Napoli is false. I am surprised by these journalists who claim to be professionals," he told Omnasports.
"Ignore this fake news on my account, when there is an agreement for my transfer you will know it directly from me."
Villa linked with Brentford hotshot
Aston Villa are one of five Premier League clubs on the trail of Brentford attacker Said Benrahma.
Villa, Arsenal, Leicester, Chelsea and West Ham have all shown an interest in the 24-year-old Algerian, Foot Mercato reports as per Birmingham Mail.
Benrahma has hit 10 goals in each of the last two Championship campaigns and will be likely to add to that total with Brentford still having nine games to play.
Leicester not worried about Chelsea's pursuit of Chilwell
Leicester City are relaxed about the future of Ben Chilwell despite rumours Chelsea are closing in on the left back.
According to the Leciester Mercury, the Foxes aren't putting a price tag on the 23-year-old as he is contracted until 2024 and they have no intention of selling.
MLS, Australia & Spain options for Javi Martinez after Bayern contract runs out
Javi Martinez says he would be open to joining clubs in the United States or Australia if he were to leave Bayern Munich this year.
The Spain international joined the German giants from Athletic Club in 2012 and has a year left on his contract.
He has been limited to just 19 appearances in all competitions this season, however, and there has been speculation surrounding his future.
Juventus keen on Koke
Atletico Madrid star Koke is in the sights of Italian champions Juventus after starring in La Liga this season.
The 28-year-old's versatility through different midfield roles is the appeal for the Old Lady, who will look to sign the Spanish international in the summer, according to Fichajes.
I'm happy I didn't join Barcelona, says PSG star Di Maria
Angel Di Maria says he is happy he did not join Barcelona when they tried to buy him from Paris Saint-Germain three years ago.
The Argentine winger joined PSG from Manchester United in 2015 but was linked to the Spanish outfit after Neymar moved in the opposite direction in a world record deal in 2017.
The Catalan side ended up signing Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund after their efforts to sign Di Maria collapsed and the former Real Madrid attacker is glad the club decided not to sell him.
Andersson catching the eye of Premier League and La Liga clubs
Union Berlin striker Sebastian Andersson is being chased by Valencia and Brighton after a successful season in the Bundesliga.
The 28-year-old has scored 12 goals in the Bundesliga to catch the eye of the Spanish and English clubs, according to Sport Expressen.
Real Madrid submit offer for Havertz
The German talent has piqued the interest of Los Blancos
Real Madrid have put in a €80 million (£71m/$90m) offer for Bayer Leverkusen talent Kai Havertz.
German publication Bild reports Los Blancos submitted the amount for the 20-year-old, but the Bundesliga club are hoping to get at least €100m (£89m/$113m) for their player.
Havertz - who is also subject to interest from Bayern - has scored 15 goals and created eight assists so far this season.
Pedro likely to leave Chelsea with Roma emerging as favourites for his services
Pedro is set to depart Chelsea in the summer with Roma most likely to sign the winger on a free transfer.
Discussions between the 32-year-old and the Serie A side began in April with the dialogue getting close to a conclusion in the last 48 hours.
The Spain international's contract at Stamford Bridge will expire at the end of the season, forcing him to consider his future.
Serie A giants Juventus have also shown interest in Pedro, while La Liga trio Sevilla, Valencia and Real Betis have been in the race, according to the Spanish press.