Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pochettino signs PSG deal

Wijnaldum mulling over Liverpool contract offer

2020-12-28T07:30:00Z

Georginio Wijnaldum is mulling over a new contract offer from Liverpool - according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are eager to tie the 30-year-old down to fresh terms before he drops into the free agency pool next summer.

Wijnaldum wants more time to consider his options, but has promised to tell Liverpool officials before speaking to any potential sutiors in the new year.

Pochettino could spoil Eriksen's PSG move

2020-12-28T05:00:06Z

Mauricio Pochettino doesn't want PSG to swap Leandro Paredes for Christian Eriksen, reports Le10Sport

Such a deal with Inter was on the table but incoming manager Pochettino is eager to keep Paredes in Paris. 

Byrne to sign for APOEL

2020-12-28T04:00:48Z

Jack Byrne has completed a medical with APOEL as he closes in on a reunion with manager Mick McCarthy, reports the Mirror

The 24-year-old midfielder was most recently playing for Shamrock Rovers. 

Messi open to MLS move

2020-12-28T03:00:32Z

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has opened the door to a possible stint in MLS

"I always said that I have the illusion that I would like to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, of living that league and that life, but if it happens or not I don't know," Messi told La Sexta on Sunday.

Messi has however stressed that any decision on his next move won't be made until the end of the season

Capoue to leave Watford for Villarreal

2020-12-28T02:00:36Z

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue is close to finalising a move to Villarreal, according to RMC Sport

The 32-year-old is expected to sign with the La Liga side on a deal that runs until 2023. 

Messi doubtful of reunion with Neymar

2020-12-28T01:00:51Z

Lionel Messi does not believe Barcelona will be able to afford to bring Neymar back to the club. 

Since making a world-record €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, Neymar has been consistently linked with a return to Camp Nou and a reunion with Messi. 

But such a move has yet to come to fruition and with Barca's current financial difficulties, it appears that Neymar's storybook return is a long way off. 

Costa set to leave Atletico Madrid

2020-12-27T23:55:29Z

Arsenal circling for Lamptey

2020-12-27T23:40:20Z

Arsenal are considering a move for Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey should Hector Bellerin depart the club, claims the Mirror

Bellerin is wanted at Barcelona with the Gunners keeping a close eye on Lamptey as a possible replacement. 

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old defender. 

Messi vows not to talk to other clubs until end of season

2020-12-27T23:25:50Z

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has promised he won't talk to other clubs about a possible move until the current season is over. 

After failing to secure a Camp Nou exit over the summer and now into the final season of his current contract with the club, Messi continues to be linked with a possible transfer away from Spain

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain loom as the most likely destinations with the Argentine seemingly still interested in exploring his options. 

Pochettino signs PSG deal

2020-12-27T23:15:33Z

The Argentine has found his next club

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to terms with Paris Saint-Germain, reports Fabrizio Romano

A contract has reportedly already been signed by Pochettino with PSG also finalising the departure of Thomas Tuchel. 

Tuchel is set to receive €6 million in compensation after having his contract ended early. 

Zinni join Western United as injury replacement

