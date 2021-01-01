Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Laporte pushing to leave Manchester City

West Brom want Derby captain Lawrence
West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Derby captain Tom Lawrence, reports the Daily Mail.
The Baggies will have to sell midfielder Matheus Pereira or goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in order to finance the move and balance the books at the newly relegated Championship club.
Falcao asked to leave Galatasaray
Colombian forward star Radamel Falcao has been asked to leave Galatasaray in order to ease the club's wage burden.
"I talked to Falcao and [Sofiane] Feghouli,' club president Burak Elmas told reporters.
"They provided very good services to us but with this wage structure we can't pay their wages. We want them to find a club."
Laporte wants move back to Spain
Aymeric Laporte is pushing hard to leave Manchester City for his native Spain, reports 90min.
The centre-back is only interested in returning to La Liga, where he starred for Athletic prior to his Etihad switch.
Mbappe's PSG future remains in doubt
Kylian Mbappe is still uncertain whether he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain despite the club's efforts to secure his future, reports AS.
The Real Madrid target sat out his side's Trophee des Champions win on Sunday and is also a doubt for this weekend's Ligue 1 opener against Troyes.
Lukaku keen on Chelsea return (Sun)
Belgian has 'unfinished business' at Stamford Bridge
Inter star Romelu Lukaku wants the chance to prove himself at Chelsea, claims the Sun.
The Belgian was released by the Blues as a youngster without making an impact at the club and believes he has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge, despite Inter's reluctance to sell.
Braga turn down $17.8m Horta approach from Atlanta
Informações importantes sobre o futuro de Ricardo Horta🤞https://t.co/L5IXsnIR8I— SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) August 3, 2021