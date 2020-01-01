Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Eriksen and Giroud arrive for Inter talks

'Vidal is one of our targets,' admits Inter chief
Inter general manager Beppe Marotta has admitted his side are trying to sign Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.
However, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde says he isn't considering letting the Chilean leave.
Barca not thinking of sacking Valverde
Barcelona are not thinking of sacking manager Ernesto Valverde after the 3-2 Supercopa defeat to Atletico Madrid, according to Cope.
Valverde was asked if he felt under pressure in his post-match press conference, but he said such rumours were simply part of the game.
Barca's board and Valverde are thought to have been happy with their side's performance in the Atletico game, despite their late defeat.
Eriksen and Giroud set for Inter talks
Christian Eriksen is due into Milan in the coming hours, while Olivier Giroud has already arrived to meet with Inter directors, according to the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano.
Eriksen is ready to sign a contract - his current deal at Tottenham is up at the end of the season - while Inter are still yet to finalise a deal with Chelsea for Giroud.
Inter boss Antonio Conte signed Giroud for Chelsea in 2018.
Cutrone arrives in Florence
Wolves and Italy striker Patrick Cutrone has arrived in Florence to complete his move to Fiorentina.
He is set to undergo a medical on Friday before his signing is made official.
Patrick Cutrone is in Florence 🛬#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/E29giJsAGO— ACF Fiorentina English 🧢 (@ACFFiorentinaEN) January 9, 2020