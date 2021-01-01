Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona eye Sterling loan in January

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Raheem Sterling Barcelona GFX
Tuchel glad to see Kane stay at Tottenham

2021-09-18T00:00:11Z

Thomas Tuchel is glad that Harry Kane remained at Tottenham amid strong links to Manchester City this summer, while the Chelsea boss also says his club were "never close" to pursuing the Spurs star.

Kane remained at Spurs this summer despite Manchester City's pursuit, with rumours of a move only heating up after Kane didn't show up to the club's first training sessions.

Barcelona eye Sterling loan in January (Sport)

2021-09-17T22:55:08Z

The Blaugrana would offer the winger an increase in minutes

Barcelona are eyeing a loan move for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, reports Sport.

Sterling has fallen out of favour at City this term and is reportedly open to joining his former team-mate Sergio Aguero at Camp Nou.

Arsenal yet to offer Lacazette new deal

2021-09-17T22:35:13Z

Arsenal have yet to offer forward Alexandre Lacazette a contract extension, reports ESPN.

The 30-year-old will see his current deal expire at season's end, but the club have chosen to focus on other areas of the team.

Lacazette has made just two appearances for the Gunners this season.

Derby punished 12 points after entering administration

2021-09-17T22:25:02Z

Derby County have been hit with a 12-point penalty for entering administration, the EFL have confirmed.

The club coached by Wayne Rooney will be at the bottom of the Championship when the process is finished.

Wayne Rooney Derby 2020-21
Kjaer closing in on AC Milan extension

2021-09-17T22:15:11Z

Moyes: Solskjaer blocked Lingard move

2021-09-17T22:00:20Z

West Ham boss David Moyes has said Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prevented Jesse Lingard from returning to the Hammers this summer.

Lingard starred on loan for West Ham last term and the club attempted to sign him permanently from Old Trafford.

"Ole made it clear to me quite early in the transfer window that he wanted to keep him, Moyes said. "So I knew pretty early in the transfer window that he was staying at Manchester United. I had a private conversation with Ole who made it clear that he was staying."