Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho to bring Dalot to Roma

The manager has long held interest in the full-back

Jose Mourinho wants to bring Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot to Roma, writes Calciomercato.

The manager has been keen on Dalot since he was in charge at Old Trafford and sees an opportunity to add the player on a discount given the defender's fringe status with the Red Devils.

Dalot spent last season on loan at AC Milan, so he already carries Serie A experience.