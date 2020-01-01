Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool still keen on €55m Werner

Liverpool still keen on €55m Werner
The German striker could be Premier-League bound
Juve and Inter circling for Chelsea's Palmieri
The agent of Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has revealed both Juventus and Inter are eager to secure his services next season as he looks to secure more game time.
“We are well aware of the interest of Juventus but also of Inter," Palmieri's agent, Luis Fernando Garcia, told Juve News.
"So far there has been no talk of a transfer with Chelsea, nor has there been any official offer. I believe that until May there will be no official offers from the two clubs. In the summer we will decide what to do."
Guardiola not leaving Man City
The Spaniard isn't going anywhere
Despite Manchester City looming European ban, manager Pep Guardiola has declared he won't be jumping ship.
Speaking after the club's 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham, the Spaniard stressed his intention to remain regardless of whether the ban remains active or not.
"Why should I leave? I said a month ago, I love this club, I like to be here. Why should I leave?," Guardiola said.
"We spoke with the players - in the next three months we will focus on what we have to do and after we will see the sentence. Personally, I will be here."
Werner 'proud' of Liverpool links
RB Leipzig star Timo Werner is "proud" to be linked with a possible move to Premier League leaders Liverpool but believes his game must improve to earn the right to play alongside Anfield's current attackers.
The 23-year-old scored the decisive goal in Leipzig's 1-0 win over Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night to continue his strong season in front of goal.
Werner has now struck four times in the Champions League this campaign to go with his 20 Bundesliga goals from just 22 league matches.
As he continues to star in the Champions League, Werner has inevitably been linked with transfers to some of Europe's biggest clubs and he's been particularly flattered by reported interest from the Reds.Read the full story here on Goal!
Chicago Fire sign Argentine winger
MLS club Chicago Fire have confirmed the transfer of Ignacio Aliseda from Superliga Argentina side Defensa y Justicia.
The 19-year-old joins as the club's Young Designated Player and is contracted until the end of 2023.
