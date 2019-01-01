Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City make Saul their top summer target

Bayern Munich are still confident of signing Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 18-year-old was subject of a £35m ($45m) bid from the German champions that was turned down by Chelsea, but given assistant manager Gianfranco Zola’s claims that he is on the ‘edge of the team’, Bayern still believe they can get their man next summer.

The MailOnline claim that the Bundesliga side will return with a bid in April to try and secure Hudson-Odoi’s services for next year.