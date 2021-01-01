Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs open talks for McKennie

Man City open Ronaldo talks
Manchester City have entered talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, Goal can confirm.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is keen to leave the club after three years in Turin.
City, meanwhile, are in the market for a striker after missing out on the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham.
Trybull terminates Norwich stay
Tom Trybull has left Norwich City after a mutual agreement was reached to cancel his contract.— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 26, 2021
All at Norwich City would like to thank Tom for his contributions to the club and wish him well in his future endeavours.
Bayern pass on Soglo
Bayern Munich have decided not to sign the English U17 national player Emran Soglo, per Goal.
The 16 year-old-player spent two weeks with his family in Munich and got good feedback from the coaches in the U17 and U19 setups.
However, the Bavarian outfit have now passed up on the chance to bring him to Allianz Arena.
Mor exits Celta Vigo on loan
𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 🚨 Emre Mor will play on loan for @karagumruk_sk. Good luck, Emre! pic.twitter.com/vnLQrlp4no— RC Celta English (@RCCeltaEN) August 26, 2021
Inter sign Correa from Lazio
🚨 | ANNOUNCEMENT— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) August 26, 2021
Joaquín Correa signs for Inter! ⚫🔵
👉 https://t.co/crnDYv1dU9#WelcomeJoaquin #IMInter
Ex-Ajax & Newcastle man Anita joins RKC
Vurnon Anita is back in the Eredivisie.
The ex-Ajax and Newcastle player has joined RKC Waalwijk on a deal that runs until the end of the season.
🤩 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸, 𝗩𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗼𝗻!— RKC Waalwijk (@RKCWAALWIJK) August 26, 2021
✍🏼 Vurnon Anita wordt voor een tweede periode #RKC'er! De middenvelder heeft een handtekening gezet onder een contract tot medio 2022 in Waalwijk.
🔗 https://t.co/jZrzcDQYIj.#AnnounceAnita
Celtic at odds with Giakoumakis in negotiations
Talks ongoing between Celtic and Giakoumakis. There is a gap of €150k per year between Greece international striker demands and Celtic 's offer. Agreement in principle with Venlo for almost €3m. @CelticFC #CelticFC #Celtic #Giakoumakis— Giannis Chorianopoulos (@choria80) August 26, 2021
Man City want Ronaldo for free (Corriere dello Sport)
Sterling could be sold to make room for Portugal icon
Manchester City are eager to sign Cristiano Ronaldo but only if they can get him in a free transfer, says Corriere dello Sport.
The Portugal star's future at Juventus has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks as his agent is said to be looking to arrange a move.
Having lost out on the signing of Harry Kane, City hope to get the ex-Manchester United hero but have told agent Jorge Mendes they do not want to pay a transfer fee for him.
Meanwhile, City will have to sell a player to make room for him and Raheem Sterling is considered the main candidate to be sacrificed.
Willian Jose joins Real Betis on loan
🤝 OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT | @WillianJose joins @RealBetis_en on loan. Thank you and good luck Willy!#AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/jauJrZn2pM— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 26, 2021
Daniliuc wants Nice exit
Former Bayern Munich talent Flavius Daniliuc wants to leave Nice due to a lack of playing time under the new coach Christophe Galtier, Goal and SPOX understand.
Saint-Etienne and Strasbourg are currently in talks with his agents and Nice, while the French club also stopped him from joining West Ham, who were interested in signing him.
Tottenham open talks for £40m McKennie (Independent)
Juventus open to selling USMNT international
Tottenham are in talks to sign Weston McKennie from Juventus, says The Independent.
The Serie A side are open to selling the United States international and could be available for close to £40 million ($55m).
Spurs director Fabio Paratici signed McKennie for Juve and hopes to reunite with him at the Premier League side.
Chelsea confident of Kounde transfer
Chelsea are confident that Sevilla's Jules Kounde will end up at Stamford Bridge this summer, expecting the deal to cost around €60-€65m (£51m/£56m).
But the Blues' approach is conditional on Kurt Zouma moving to West Ham.
Ex-Real Madrid star Gago in frame for Boca job
Former Real Madrid player Fernando Gago could take over as Boca Juniors coach.
Thursday's clash with Boca's arch-rivals River Plate will give the Aldosivi coach the perfect chance to show he is ready for the step up.
Genoa to sign Nzola
Genoa are close to signing M'Bala Nzola from Spezia, says Sky Sport in Italy.
Mattia Destro and Kevin Agudelo will head to the Aquilotti in exchange for the 25-year-old.
PSG demand €220m for Mbappe (Le Parisien)
Real Madrid pushing to sign France star
Paris Saint-Germain are refusing to let Kylian Mbappe go for anything less than €220 million (£188m/$259m), Le Parisien reports.
Real Madrid are trying to sign the French striker but the Ligue 1 giants are not letting him go cheap.
How can Madrid afford 'impossible' €160m Mbappe bid?
In April, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez told the world that football was dying and clubs like his could no longer survive without a European Super League, in the face of state-backed sides like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.
The 74-year-old also insisted that due to the realities of the current transfer market, neither his club nor any other would be able to afford to sign Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland this summer.
So just how is it that Los Blancos, four months later, are able to splash the cash to bring the former to Santiago Bernabeu, when they had alluded to being stone-cold broke?
Atletico indifferent on Sarabia
Atletico Madrid are not interested in a move for PSG's Pablo Sarabia, but the player has been offered to Milan, says Sky Sport's Matteo Moretto.
Furthermore, Real Sociedad are also keen on the striker, who was a member of Spain's semi-finalist squad at Euro 2020 this year.
The 29-year-old moved away from his home country in 2019, when he swapped Sevilla for Parc des Princes.
Will Chelsea regret losing Livramento?
Many at Chelsea felt a tinge of regret watching former academy star Tino Livramento pick up the man of the match award in Southampton's 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.
The 18-year-old did everything he used to do at the Blues' academy at Cobham against one of the best teams in England.
It feels remarkable that the Blues got just £5 million ($7m) for him but their hand was forced by him entering the last year of his contract.
Bakayoko set for Milan return
Tiemoue Bakayoko is set to return to Milan on loan as he continues his Chelsea exodus, claims Gianluca DiMarzio.
The Blues man has not featured regularly at Stamford Bridge since 2018, and has spent a succession of loan spells away from the club.
Now, he is set to return to San Siro, where he was first shopped on loan roulette three years ago, for another spell in Serie A.
Kane to get massive pay increase
England skipper in line for six-figure raise
Tottenham are to offer Harry Kane a mammoth £100,000 ($137,000)-a-week pay rise in order to keep him at the club long term after a move to Manchester City failed to come together, per The Sun.
The England captain pushed hard for an exit to the Premier League champions this summer, only for Spurs to rebuff all offers for him, ultimately ensuring he will remain in north London.
Now, Daniel Levy will loosen the purse-strings in order to ensure the veteran forward, who finished second at Euro 2020 earlier this year, stays with the club.
Wolves target £17m Caleta-Car
Wolves will target Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car this week for a fee in the range of £17 million ($23m), according to Sky Sports.
However, the player is said to be wary of joining a team not in European competition this season.
Man City do not want to sell Jesus
Pep Guardiola has been so clear with Manchester City: he’d like to keep Gabriel Jesus as part of the team, also people close to Brazilian striker are firmly convinced that Gabriel will stay. 🔵🇧🇷 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021
He’s currently not included in Cristiano Ronaldo talks with Mendes/Juventus.
Hibernian set to give Nisbet pay rise
Hibernian plan to increase the wages of Scottish star Kevin Nisbet as a reward for his strong play, writes the Daily Record.
He led the side with 18 goals last year and participated at Euro 2020.
Crotone interested in Pumas star
Italian second-division Crotone want to make a move for Pumas star Nicolas Freire, according to Liga MX reporter Brian Sales.
They prefer a loan deal, though Pumas want to sell him outright.
Wigan chairman invites Wilshere to join club
You are most welcome to join us @LaticsOfficial@JackWilshere#BELIEVE #wafc— Talal Al Hammad | طلال الحماد (@Talalalhammad32) August 25, 2021
How Man City's move for Kane crumbled
The summer's longest transfer saga has finally ended six days before the window shuts, but not in the way Manchester City hoped it would.
The Premier League champions wanted Harry Kane and the Tottenham striker wanted City. But after close to four months of speculation, the England captain has finally accepted it will not be happening.
Real Sociedad reveal Sorloth loan
✍ OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT| @asorloth joins la Real on loan. Welcome Alexander!!! #SørlothTxuriUrdin | #AurreraReala m pic.twitter.com/s3WMFrCdZ1— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 25, 2021
Conte considered as Arteta replacement (Independent)
The former Chelsea boss could return to London this season if the opportunity presents itself
Antonio Conte will be considered as one of the top choices to replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal if Arteta is dismissed this season, claims the Independent.
However, the Gunners are said to remain patient with Arteta even as the club sputters out of the gate to begin the 2021-22 Premier League season.
Valencia reach Andre agreement
Valencia have announced on their official club website that they have reached an agreement to sign forward Marcos Andre.
The Real Valladolid player will ink a five-year deal with Valencia.