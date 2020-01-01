Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus could swap Dybala for Icardi

Celtic to make McCarthy offer
Celtic are set to offer Crystal Palace's James McCarthy a long-term deal, reports TEAMtalk.
McCarthy is out of contract at season's end and Celtic hope to secure his services by holding early talks in January.
Burnley and Aston Villa are also believed to be interested in the 30-year-old, who could yet re-sign with Palace too.
Juventus could swap Dybala for Icardi
A high-profile exchange might be on the cards
Juventus could pursue a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala being sent to Paris Saint-Germain in exchange for Mauro Icardi, claims CalcioMercato.
The swap would likely happen in the summer with Juve struggling to lock Dybala down to a new deal and the Turin side long-time admirers of Icardi.
Sunderland in search of new manager
📰 Sunderland AFC has today parted company with manager Phil Parkinson.— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) November 29, 2020
Full story… 👇
Arsenal to bid for Leipzig's Konate
The Gunners have found a new centre-back target
Arsenal will make a formal offer for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate in the coming weeks, according to TodoFichajes.
Mikel Arteta is eager to sign the 21-year-old centre-back in January but Leipzig would prefer to sell him at season's end.
Jimenez could replace Lautaro at Inter
Inter could replace Lautaro Martinez with Wolves star Raul Jimenez, claims CalcioMercatoWeb.
Both Inter and Juventus have been tracking the Mexico international and Antonio Conte's side could make a move for him should Lautaro depart in the summer.
Guardiola gives hope to Stones after impressive return
Pep Guardiola says John Stones will get every opportunity at Manchester City if he continues to impress after the defender bounced back to top form.
The City boss brought in new centre-backs Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake at a cost of £102 million ($132m) in the summer to sort out the defensive problems that impacted their last campaign.
With Aymeric Laporte already at the club, Stones appeared to face an uncertain future after falling behind wantaway defender Eric Garcia and midfielder Fernandinho in the pecking order at the end of last season.
Khedira open to leaving Juventus in January
Sami Khedira has *never* said he won’t leave Juventus on January - he’s open to a possible move and would love to join Premier League!— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 29, 2020
The interview was made with his brother Rani, who said he’ll not move on January... from Augsburg. 🔴🇩🇪 @cfbayern #Juve #transfers