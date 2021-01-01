Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham in for Real Madrid defender Militao

Paredes remains Inter's transfer priority
PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes remains Inter's big January transfer priority, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
In order to complete a deal, though, they must sell Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen.
Eriksen could see his spell at Inter end this month, just one year after joining from Tottenham.
Solskjaer confirms Fosu-Mensah set for Man Utd exit
Timothy Fosu-Mensah will be allowed to leave Manchester United this month, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.
The Dutchman has been limited to just three appearances this season, with his contract set to expire in six months.
Everton open to letting Kean join PSG permanently
Everton would be willing to sell Moise Kean to Paris Saint-Germain should the French side want to make his loan deal permanent, says Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti.
The 20-year-old looks to have rediscovered his best form at the Parc des Princes, scoring 10 goals in 17 games to spark rumours of a permanent move.
Solskjaer offers Van de Beek reassurances over future
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he's offered Donny van de Beek reassurances over his future amid further criticism over the midfielder’s diminished role at Manchester United.
The Dutch international has made just eight starts since signing from Ajax in the summer, which has led to widespread criticism about his move.
Arsenal demands complicate Ozil exit
Mesut Ozil's move away from Arsenal is complicated by the fact they will refuse to pay any of his wages, The Guardian reports.
Out of contract in the summer, he earns an estimated £350,000 ($465,000) per week.
Fenerbahce and D.C. United have been mooted as potential destinations for the former Germany international.
Spurs in line for Militao
The Real Madrid ace is wanted by Jose Mourinho's men
Tottenham are interested in signing Eder Militao from Real Madrid.
The 22-year-old has played sparingly since joining Madrid from Porto in 2019 and Mundo Deportivo believes that he could well leave in January.
Milik open to Juve or Roma move - agent
Arkadiusz Milik's agent has said the Napoli striker is willing to move to Juventus or Roma.
Out of contract in June, he has not featured for the club this season.
"The best clubs in the Premier League, Atletico and Marseille are interested in Arek. Of course, no team offers what Napoli asks for," agent Fabrizio De Vecchi told Tuttosport.
"Roma and Juve were also close to signing him, but for different reasons, and in some cases still difficult to understand, the negotiation did not end.
"If they come back, I cannot ruled anything out."
Genoa set to capture Strootman
Serie A side Genoa are set to sign Kevin Strootman from Marseille, according to Sky Italia.
The Netherlands international midfielder has fallen out of favour at Stade Velodrome and has rarely been used this season.
Saliba: I deserved a chance at Arsenal
On-loan Arsenal defender William Saliba seems to have taken something of a dig at manager Mikel Arteta, suggesting that he should have been offered more of an opportunity at his parent club.
Saliba has still yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners, and completed a six-month loan to Nice this month.
Man Utd ahead of Milan in race for Soumare
The Red Devils are closing in on Lille ace
Manchester United are leading the race for promising Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, FootballTransfers reports.
AC Milan are also keen but it is thought that Lille's price is a hurdle that the Rossoneri cannot overcome.