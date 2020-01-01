Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Traore to sign lucrative new Wolves deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Dyche growing frustrated at Burnley

2020-10-18T22:55:16Z

Tension is building at Burnley between manager Sean Dyche and chairman Mike Garlick, claims the Daily Mail

With a takeover of the club still on the cards, Dyche has been left frustrated over a lack of immediate financial support with Burnley signing just one player over the summer. 

Continued poor results could also pose trouble for the club's hopes of a takeover with new potential owner Alan Pace keeping a close eye on Burnley's form in coming weeks. 

Phoenix part ways with Wilson

2020-10-18T22:25:05Z

Wellington Phoenix have agreed to part ways with Brandon Wilson, the club has confirmed

Wilson was seeking a return to Perth to be closer to family and it's currently unclear whether he's set to sign for Perth Glory. 

Traore to sign lucrative new Wolves deal

2020-10-18T22:15:37Z

The Spaniard is set to be rewarded for his fine form

Adama Traore is close to signing a new four-year deal with Wolves which would see the winger double his weekly wage, reports The Sun

The 24-year-old has been linked with interest from Liverpool and Barcelona but now looks set to sign a new contract that will see him earn over £100,000 a week. 

Aguero must show he deserves to continue at Man City - Guardiola

2020-10-18T22:05:42Z

Pep Guardiola says everyone has to show they "deserve to continue" at Manchester City, including Sergio Aguero, with the striker's contract running out at the end of the season.

The Argentine made his first appearance in four months, after recovering from a knee injury, as City beat Arsenal 1-0 on Saturday.

City have said they remain relaxed about Aguero's contract situation and that of Guardiola, whose own deal is also set to finish at the end of the season.

