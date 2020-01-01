Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to make Messi bid in January

goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is willing to take a pay cut to secure a loan move in January, reports The Sun.

The Spaniard's lack of game time at Stamford Bridge has seen him fall down the pecking order for the national team and he's been told to find somewhere to play more minutes.

As such, Kepa is now open to a loan move and is even willing to accept a reduction in his £150,000-per-week salary.