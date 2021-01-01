Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid accept Ramos will leave

Real Madrid accept Ramos will leave (COPE)
Captain won't sign new deal
Real Madrid have accepted that club captain Sergio Ramos will leave at the end of the season, according to COPE.
Journalist Siro Lopez says Madrid won't make another offer to Ramos, who has told the club his future lies at another European side.
Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are among a host of top European clubs to have been linked with a move.
Olsen wants permanent Everton move
On-loan Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen says he is "crossing his fingers" that he will earn a permanent move to Everton.
Austin sign Kleemann
📰 | Austin FC signs MLS SuperDraft first round selection, @FreddyKleemann.— Austin FC (@AustinFC) February 9, 2021
Upamecano choice down to three clubs (Bild)
Bundesliga & Premier League giants to battle it out
Bild reports that only three clubs are left in the running for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.
The highly-rated French centre-half has been eyed by clubs across Europe, but a decision on his future will now be made between Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Chelsea.
New deal for Villa starlet
Congratulations, @JacobRamsey28! 💜— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 9, 2021
The 19-year-old midfielder has signed a new four-and-a-half year contract with Aston Villa, keeping him at the club until 2025. ✍️
Leicester looking into Thauvin deal
Leicester are not convinced that Cengiz Under is the man for them, claims Eurosport.
The Foxes have the option of taking a Roma loanee on a permanent basis, but he has struggled to impress in England and Brendan Rodgers is now mulling over a move for Marseille star Florian Thauvin – who previously flopped in the Premier League at Newcastle.
Chelsea out of Alaba race (ESPN)
Blues leave path clear for Real Madrid
Chelsea have pulled out of the race for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, claims ESPN.
The Blues are reluctant to meet his wage demands, meaning that the path has been cleared for Real Madrid to snap up the Austrian as a free agent at the end of the season.
Man Utd ready to spend big in the summer
Manchester United are ready to spend big in the summer window, reports the Manchester Evening News.
The Red Devils are said to be in the market for a new defender and forward, with the Premier League heavyweights prepared to smash their transfer record for the right targets.
Man City move on from Lautaro (Eurosport)
Blues end interest in Inter striker
Manchester City have ended their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez as he remains poised to sign a new contract at Inter, claims Eurosport.
The Blues will now step up their efforts to prise Erling Haaland away from Borussia Dortmund.
Inter Miami still keen on Gibbs
Inter Miami saw an approach for Kieran Gibbs knocked back in January, reports The Athletic, but they remain keen on the West Brom left-back.
The former Arsenal defender is set to become a free agent in the summer and it could be that he is then presented with an opportunity to link up with David Beckham in the United States.
Milan join Madrid in battle for Senesi
AC Milan have, according to Pianeta Milan, joined Real Madrid in the race for Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi.
The Rossoneri are said to be readying a €25 million (£22m/$30m) bid for the 23-year-old Argentine.
West Ham want Toney
West Ham’s ongoing search for another striker is leading them towards Brenford star Ivan Toney, claims Eurosport.
The Hammers parted with Sebastien Haller during the winter window and are yet to bring in a proven replacement.
Ex-Argentina boss Sampaoli touted for Marseille job
Ex-Argentina and Chile manager Jorge Sampaoli has been touted for the top job at Marseille - according to L'Equipe.
The French outfit are looking for a new head coach after suspending Andre Villas-Boas for criticising the club's transfer policy and offering to resign last week.
Sampaoli is currently in charge at Atletico Mineiro, meaning Marseille would first half to reach a compensation agreement with the Brazilian club.
Chelsea's move for Alaba hinges on wages
Chelsea's proposed move for Bayern Munich star David Alaba hinges on his wage demands - according to The Telegraph.
The 28-year-old wants to be handed a contract worth £400,000 per week, but the Blues are unwilling to match that amount.
Alaba, who has also been strongly linked with Real Madrid, will have to lower his expectations in order to seal a transfer to Chelsea.
Real Madrid will look to sign Mbappe or Haaland this summer (El Chiringuito)
Blancos target superstar duo
Real Madrid will look to sign either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window - according to El Chiringuito.
The Blancos have identified the Paris-Saint-Germain talisman and the Borussia Dortmund striker as their two main targets, with a lack of attacking options having proven costly for Zinedine Zidane's side in 2020-21.
Mbappe is reportedly valued in excess of £200 million ($275m), while Haaland has a £68 million ($94m) release clause in his current contract.
Juve missed out on Scamacca in January
Juventus missed out on a deal for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca in January - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Bianconeri explored the possibility of signing the 21-year-old on loan, while Parma also expressed an interest in his services.
However, a final transfer never came to fruition, with Scamacca ultimately remaining on loan at Genoa from Sassuolo until the end of the season.
Liverpool contact Sporting over Goncalves
Liverpool have contacted Sporting CP over Pedro Goncalves' availability - according to The Mirror.
The Reds are considering a summer swoop for the 22-year-old, whose current contract is not due to expire until 2025.
Goncalves has scored 14 goals in 15 Primeira Liga matches for Sporting this term.
Liverpool urged to target Kane after Man City humbling
Jamie Carragher and Stan Collymore have called for Liverpool to invest heavily in new signings after their humbling loss to Manchester City - with Tottenham's Harry Kane mooted as a potential target.
Liverpool's hopes of defending the Premier League trophy were all but extinguished by City on Sunday, as Pep Guardiola's side ran out comfortable 4-1 winners at Anfield.
On the back of that defeat, which leaves Jurgen Klopp's men 10 points adrift of City having played a game more, two former Liverpool stars have urged the club to back the German in the summer transfer market to level the playing field once again.
Read the full story on Goal.
Man Utd delay Solskjaer contract talks (The Sun)
Red Devils won't discuss deal until the summer
Manchester United will not be discussing a new contract with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until the end of the season, reports The Sun.
The Red Devils boss has 16 months left to run on his current deal, but must prove to his board that he remains the right back to take the club forward on a long-term basis.
Chelsea to hold contract talks with Silva
Chelsea are, according to Fabrizio Romano, preparing to hold contract talks with Thiago Silva.
The experienced centre-half was only tied to a 12-month deal upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge, but has done enough to play his way into contention for an extension.
Leeds want Costa to replace Raphinha
Leeds will look to land Douglas Costa if Liverpool make a move for Raphinha, claims Fichajes.
The Whites fear a highly-rated winger on their books will be the subject of interest from Anfield over the summer, leading them to turn their attention to a Juventus forward currenty taking in a loan spell at Bayern Munich.
Gayle could leave Newcastle as free agent
Dwight Gayle is, according to The Chronicle, frustrated at his lack of game time at Newcastle and has no intention of signing a new contract.
The Magpies striker will see his current deal expire at the end of the season, meaning that he could walk away as a free agent.
Monreal in talks for Sociedad extension
Nacho Monreal is in talks with Real Sociedad over a contract extension - according to Marca.
The Basque club are trying to tie the 34-year-old down to fresh terms, with his existing deal set to expire at the end of June.
Monreal, who joined Sociedad from Arsenal in 2019, has appeared in 13 La Liga games so far this season.
Strakosha seeking move away from Lazio
Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is seeking a move away from Lazio.
The 25-year-old, who has been at Stadio Olimpico for almost a decade, told Sky Germany: "I am open to new challenges.
"For me, Rome is like a second thing, but the Bundesliga is really interesting. It would certainly be a great next stop for me."
Real Madrid consider Varane sale
Real Madrid are considering putting Raphael Varane up for sale - according to Marca.
The Frenchman may not extend his current deal beyond 2022, with the Blancos now considering cashing in on a prized asset this summer.
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have both been linked with Varane, who is currently valued at around €50 million (£44m/$60m).
Neville pinpoints Man Utd summer transfer priorities
Gary Neville is convinced Manchester United will bolster their defensive options in the summer transfer window.
United have mounted an unlikely title challenge this term, but the signs are that they will come up short as they trail Manchester City by five points and have played a game more than the Premier League leaders.
The Red Devils squandered a precious two points when conceding deep in injury time to draw 3-3 with Everton on Saturday, and the defence was in focus after the match.
Read the full story on Goal.
Orlando City make Pato offer
Alexandre Pato has been offered a contract by MLS side Orlando City, says Superdeportivo.
The Brazil international is a free agent after leaving Sao Paulo last year and he is currently discussing the offer with his family.
Celtic defender Bitton wanted by Maccabi Tel Aviv
Maccabi Tel Aviv are lining up a summer bid for Celtic defender Nir Bitton.
The Scottish Sun reports the Israeli champions hope to bring the 29-year-old back to his homeland.
AC Milan still working on Donnarumma and Calhanoglu deals – Maldini
AC Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini is hopeful the club can convince Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu to sign new contracts.
He said: “It’s normal practice to wait in these cases and we are working on their renewals. The players are 100% professionals and they only think about the pitch, we hope to find an agreement soon.”
Neva signs Granada extension
Granada have tied Carlos Neva to a new contract.
The left-back is now tied to the Spanish side until 2025.
Arsenal target new left-back
Arsenal are looking to sign a new left-back in the summer, The Athletic claims.
The Premier League side hope to land a full-back to provide cover for Kieran Tierney.
Man City to approach Messi again in April (ESPN)
Premier League side hope to beat PSG to signing of Argentine star
Manchester City will make a new attempt to convince Lionel Messi to join in the next two months, ESPN reports.
The Premier League side are one of the top candidates to land the Barcelona star when his contract expires at the end of the season.
Paris Saint-Germain are also determined to lure him, but their strategy has irritated Barcelona, while City are being patient.
Lille scout rising star Djiga
Lille are monitoring 18-year-old defender Nasser Djiga, Foot Mercato reports.
The teenager has been touted as a future star, drawing comparisons to Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba.
He is expected to shine at the Under-20 African Cup of Nations with Burkina Faso, where Lille and Standard Liege will be watching.
Alaba’s £20m wage demands too much for Chelsea (Telegraph)
Real Madrid still in contention to sign Bayern Munich star
Chelsea will have to give up hope of signing David Alaba this summer unless he lowers his wage demands.
The Telegraph says the Austria international is demanding £20 million ($27m) a year from his next club.
Alaba will leave Bayern Munich for free at the end of the season and Real Madrid have also been linked with him.
Monreal in contract talks with Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad and Nacho Monreal are in negotiations over a new contract for the defender.
Marca reports the Spanish side are eager to tie the 34-year-old to a 12-month extension before his current deal expires this summer.
Fekir wants Bundesliga move
Nabil Fekir has his sights set on a move to the Bundesliga this summer.
Estadio Deportivo reports the attacking midfielder is open to leaving Betis in the next transfer window and would prefer to join a club in Germany.
However, he is demanding a salary of around €6 million, which could prove too much for many interested teams.