Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sevilla demand €70 million for Kounde

Clarets in Roberts talks
Burnley have opened talks with Swansea over a deal for full-back Connor Roberts, according to Wales Online.
Roberts was one of the Swans' standout players in the Championship last season but has not featured so far this campaign after suffering a groin injury playing for Wales at Euro 2020 that required surgery, though he has since resumed training.
Should the deal go through the 25-year-old would become the second full-back to join the Clarets in a matter of days after Maxwel Cornet joined from Lyon.
Lazio close to Zaccagni deal
Lazio are closing in on a late deal for Verona midfielder Mattia Zaccagni, reports Sky Italia.
The deal for the 26-year-old is worth €7 million (£8m/$9m), plus a further €2m in bonuses.
Zaccagni has made 145 appearances for Verona since joining from Bellaria Igea in 2013.
Sevilla demanding €70 million for Chelsea target Kounde (Nabil Djellit)
The Blues will have to increase their offer if they want to land the defender
Sevilla have turned down a bid worth €55 million (£47m/$64m) from Chelsea for Jules Kounde, according to L'Equipe journalist
Nabil Djellit.
The Blues are keen sign the 22-year-old France defender before the deadline after making room in the squad by selling Kurt Zouma to West Ham.
However, Sevilla are adament Kounde will not be sold for anything less than their €70 million (£60m/$82m) valuation, which is currently above what Chelsea are willing to pay.
Duo in Christie talks
Bournemouth and Burnley are in talks with Celtic over a deal for Scotland international Ryan Christie, reports Sky Sports.
The 26-year-old is out of contract in January and has rejected the offer of a new deal at the Glasgow club.
Bournemouth are currently the favourites to land the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle player, but there is still some way to go before a deal is completed.
Nkounkou set for loan
Everton full-back Niels Nkounkou is set to join Standard Liege on loan, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The France youth international made seven appearances in all competitions for the Toffees last season after joining on a free transfer from Marseille.
However, he is unlikely to usurp first-choice left-back Lucas Digne at Goodison Park this campaign, so is heading to Belgium in order to secure regular first-team football.
Sanches close to Wolves deal
Wolves are close to signing Lille midfielder Renato Sanches on loan, according to Talksport.
The 24-year-old had an unsuccessful spell in the Premier League with Swansea in 2017-18 but has since revived his career with Lille, winning the Ligue 1 title last season before impressing with Portugal at Euro 2020.
The 24-year-old will know Wanderers boss Bruno Lage well having come through Benfica’s academy while Lage was in charge of the youth team at the Portuguese giants.
Real in talks over Camavinga
Real Madrid are in advanced talks with Rennes over a €30 million (£26m/$35m) deal for highly-rated teenage midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, Goal understands.
Los Blancos have turned their attentions to sealing a late move for the 18-year-old after pulling out of negotiations for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.
The midfielder is now set to have a medical before sealing a deadline day transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu on a five-year deal.