Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid target Pogba meets with Zidane

Pochettino reveals Spurs players' dinner invite as exit rumours denied
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino pointed to a dinner invitation extended by the Spurs squad to show that he retains their backing.
Pressure has begun to mount on the Argentine following poor recent results but he revealed the players are still very much behind him.
Woodward defends Man Utd recruitment policy from 'insulting myth'
Manchester United's transfer strategy is now more "efficient and productive" than it has been in recent years, according to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
The Red Devils have had an underwhelming start to the new season as they sit 12th in the Premier League after eight matches, just two points above the relegation zone.
While pressure is mounting on coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Woodward and the club's owners have long been the subject of criticism from the fans and media amid their fall from grace since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.
But Woodward hit back at claims that United's priorities have shifted from silverware to commercial success, insisting that the recruitment department has improved.
Inter chase Tonali and Kulusevski
Inter are lining up a double transfer swoop in January as rejuvenation efforts at San Siro continue, CalcioMercato reports.
Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali and Atalanta's Dejan Kulusevski, both 19, are being watched closely by the Nerazzurri, although the former has also caught the eye of Juventus.
Man City lead race for Hickey
Manchester City have emerged as favourites to sign Hearts wonderkid Aaron Hickey, claims the Daily Star.
Hickey, 17, has already earned a place in defence for the Edinburgh side and has attracted attention from several top Premier League clubs.
Spurs weigh up Eriksen-Rabiot swap
Tottenham are ready to release Christian Eriksen to Juventus in return for Adrien Rabiot, according to CalcioMercato.
Eriksen, who was close to a Real Madrid move over the summer, will be out of contract at the end of the 2019-20 season.
And rather than lose the Dane on a free, Spurs are considering a January deal with Juve, who could send out of favour Rabiot the other way.
Madrid target Pogba meets with Zidane
Zizou attempted to sign his compatriot over the summer
Paul Pogba has once more fuelled speculation over a move to Real Madrid after meeting with Zinedine Zidane, revealed the Mirror.
The newspaper released pictures of the pair talking in Dubai, where the France midfielder has been recovering from injury over the international break.
Pogba was a top target of Zidane's over the summer transfer window, but efforts to sign him for Madrid fell short due to United's unwillingness to sell.