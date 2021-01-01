Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona dream of Klopp hire

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given Eddie Nketiah his full support and clarified the forward's future.

“We had a situation in the summer that we tried to resolve and we couldn't either way," Arteta said.

“That is the contract situation that is more and more common in football for where we are coming from with Covid and a lot of the issues that we have to resolve.

“I have full belief that he is going to be a top, top player and hopefully at Arsenal. I'm happy to have him, he is our player, I regard him really highly and from my side I want him to stay.”