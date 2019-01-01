Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid prepare €350m offer for Neymar

Man Utd to open negotiations with Solskjaer next week
Manchester United will open negotiations over their full-time managerial position with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next week, reports The Daily Record.
United have contacted Solskjaer's representatives after the Norwegian's red-hot start to life in the Old Trafford hot seat, with other clubs lining up should the Red Devils not sign him permanently.
The report states United will offer Solskjaer a four-year deal worth approximately £30 million ($39m) plus bonuses.
Galaxy sign Zubak to homegrown player deal
The LA Galaxy have announced the signing of 20-year-old forward Ethan Zubak on a homegrown player contract.
Zubak has featured for the Galaxy II in the USL the past three seasons and scored 11 goals in 31 games in 2018.
Man Utd watching Dias closely
Manchester United sent scouts to watch Benfica defender Ruben Dias in the Portuguese club's Europa League match Thursday, according to the Sun.
Dias, Benfica's 21-year-old captain, has emerged as a player the Red Devils are keeping close tabs on as they plot their summer transfer strategy.
The defender's contract expires in 2021 and Benfica want to Dias to sign an extension.
Arsenal confident of landing Monchi
Arsenal are confident they will land Monchi as their new technical director, reports the Daily Mail.
The Gunners were prepared to pay Monchi's £1 million release clause but he and Roma mutually agreed to part ways on Friday.
Monchi has been offered a three-year deal by Arsenal, who believe they can ward off late interest from Real Madrid and Atletico.
Madrid prepares €350m offer for Neymar
The capital club are ready to make the Brazil star the highest paid player in football
Real Madrid are prepared to offer €350 million (£302m/$393m) to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, according to Sport.
Neymar would receive a contract that pays him €45m per season, giving him a higher wage than even former team-mate Lionel Messi.
Madrid believe Neymar is a more obtainable target than Kylian Mbappe, as the France star does not wish to leave his home country.
'Guardiola has signed four-year Juventus contract'
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has agreed to replace Max Allegri at Juventus, according to reports in Italy.
A four-year deal has been put to the Spaniard and though a move seems far-fetched, the same journalist who first reported news of Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Turin in the summer says the deal is on.
"I've learned that Pep Guardiola already has reached a verbal agreement with Juventus for the next four years. It's the same person who told me that Ronaldo was going to Juventus," Luigi Guelpa told Radio CRC.