Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lukaku could force Conte reunion at Tottenham

The Blues striker faces an uncertain future

Romelu Lukaku could seal a stunning cross-city switch to Chelsea's rivals Tottenham in order to reunite with ex-Inter boss Antonio Conte, per Gazzetta Dello Sport.

An explosive interview in which the Belgian professed his frustrations at Chelsea saw him dropped for the club's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Despite having only returned to the Blues this summer, the attacker could now look to secure an exit - and a reunion with Conte at Spurs, as unexpected as it may be, is not out of the picture.