Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle eye £30m Barca & PSG target

Newcastle eye £30m Barca & PSG target (inews)
Newcastle are very interested in signing Vasco de Gama wonderkid Andrey Santos, according to inews.
The Brazilian side want around £30 million for the 18-year-old, who is being monitored by Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
Whitecaps sign Becher on short-term deal
Vancouver Whitecaps have signed striker Simon Becher from Whitecaps 2.
The attacker signed a short-term agreement for the upcoming match against Colorado Rapids.
Foster rejected Newcastle offer
Free agent Ben Foster rejected an offer to join Newcastle on a short-term deal, journalist Peter O'Rourke reports.
The Magpies then turned to ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.
De Tomas wants Rayo Vallecano return
Espanyol and Rayo Vallecano are in talks over a deal for striker Raul de Tomas, Mundo Deportivo says.
The striker spent two years at the Madrid club on loan from Real Madrid and wants to return.
Haaland left Dortmund at right time - Kehl
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl says that Erling Haaland's move to Manchester City came at the right time for all involved as he had become a burden on the Bundesliga team.
"In the end, the Haaland issue became a burden in the locker room," he said. "As much as we always loved Haaland and he was successful with us, in the end, he became a burden on the dressing room, the club and the whole environment.
"He had become the subject of every conversation. Outside the club, almost everything was exclusively focused on him. In the end, the timing of the transfer was right for both parties."