Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid eye Coman

Inter director makes Onana comment
Inter sport director Ausilio confirme: “André Onana’s out of contract in June and we’re keeping an eye on these potential opportunities”, he said to Sky Sport. 🇨🇲 #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2021
The deal is set to be signed for Onana to join as free agent in June 2022.
McKenna named Ipswich boss
🤝 Welcome to #itfc, Kieran.— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) December 16, 2021
Lazio interested in Euros star Damsgaard
Lazio are interested in signing Sampdoria star Mikkel Damsgaard, writes Calciomercato.
The Euro 2020 star with Denmark is rated at €25 million ($28m/£21m) - a price Lazio would like to negotiate down in order to complete a deal.
Damsgaard ranks as one of Europe's best pressing attackers this year, though he's yet to open his scoring account this campaign.
Inter Miami add Lassiter
May 2015: #NERevs acquire $50,000 in allocation from LA Galaxy for Sebastian Lletget’s MLS discovery rights.— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) December 16, 2021
December 2021: Acquires @SLletget
Liverpool want £15m for Phillips
Liverpool will request a £15 million ($20m/€18m) fee for defender Nat Phillips next month, with the England international expected to leave, according to The Athletic.
West Ham and Newcastle are listed as top suitors for him.
Newcastle make monster €100m Vlahovic offer (Grassia)
The Magpies will spare no expense to bring in the Fiorentina striker as soon as possible
Newcastle have offered €100 million ($113m/£88m) for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, says journalist Filippo Grassia.
Vlahovic has seen his stock skyrocket during a 15-goal start to the Serie A season through just 17 matches.
The Magpies, bolstered by an influx of money, are eager to make the forward one of their first major signings.