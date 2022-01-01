Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea join race for Man Utd target Antony

Arsenal warned not to sign Bale
Arsenal have been warned against signing Gareth Bale this summer, as ex-midfielder Jack Wilshere believes he would hinder the Gunners.
Atletico join race to sign Bellerin
Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Hector Bellerin.
The full-back has a year left on his contract at Arsenal and Real Betis hope to land him on a permanent basis but they are not the only contenders to get him.
Ajax boss Schreuder to fight Man Utd for Antony
Ajax are determined to keep Manchester United from signing Antony this summer, says coach Alfred Schreuder.
"It is clear that we want to keep that boy," Schreuder told ESPN. "I think he still has a contract until 2025."
Chelsea open De Ligt talks with Juventus
Chelsea have approached Juventus to discuss a possible deal for centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.
GOAL understands there has already been contact between Chelsea and Juventus about the former Ajax centre-back.
Pochettino demanding full €15m PSG pay-out
Paris Saint-Germain and Mauricio Pochettino are close to a separation.
GOAL can confirm the two parties are in talks over a severance package that will free up the ex-Tottenham boss and allow the club to appoint a new head coach.
However, the Argentine is demanding a full €15 million pay-out by the Ligue 1 champions before he accepts the termination of his contract.
Botman accepts Newcastle offer
Sven Botman has agreed to join Newcastle this summer, according to Calciomercato.
The defender was wanted by AC Milan, but he has decided the Premier League is the best step for him, with the Magpies set to pay €40 million for him.
Man City reach £42m Phillips deal with Leeds
Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign Kalvin Phillips.
GOAL can confirm the £42 million ($51m) deal between the Premier League champions and Leeds.
Rooney leaves Derby
Wayne Rooney has today informed Derby County Football Club that he wishes to be relieved of his duties as first team manager with immediate effect.
Lyon close to Malacia
Excl: OL are closing on deal to sign left back Tyrell Malacia. Agreement in place with Feyenoord for €15m fee, club sources confirm - so final details now discussed to complete move.
English club were also in the race but Malacia wants to work under Dutch coach Bosz.
Birmingham confirm Villalba exit
Blues can confirm that @franvillalba10 has joined Sporting Gijon in a permanent transfer.
Good luck, Fran! 👊
Origi to close Milan move
Divock Origi will be announced as new AC Milan signing next week. Deal completed in May, no issues - it's just matter of time to see Divock unveiled as new Milan player.
Villarreal asked for informations weeks ago but no way - Origi only wanted AC Milan move.
Ex-Man Utd starlet joins Swindon
🤝DEAL DONE🤝
Swindon Town have completed the signing of former Manchester United ace Reece Devine...
👇https://t.co/3ps7xWAeoq pic.twitter.com/V3CDpkHKad
Criscito set for Toronto switch
Toronto FC now are set to announce Genoa's left back Domenico Criscito as their next signing, done deal after agreement collapsed last March.

Full agreement reached - another Italian player is joining MLS side Toronto after Lorenzo Insigne.
Full agreement reached - another Italian player is joining MLS side Toronto after Lorenzo Insigne.
Boro welcome Lenihan on-board
Welcome to our third summer signing, @darragh_lenihan! ✍️
Everton among those keen on ex-Liverpool star Wijnaldum
Georginio Wijnaldum’s decision to leave Liverpool for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in 2021 has not worked out as planned, but 90min reports that several Premier League teams are ready to bring him back to England.
Everton are said to be keen on a former Merseyside rival, while Leicester, Wolves and West Ham are also mulling over moves for the Dutch midfielder.
Awoniyi heading to Forest
Nottingham Forest have signed all the paperworks for Taiwo Awoniyi deal with Union Berlin. It's done and sealed, agreement completed.

£17m release clause triggered and Liverpool will receive 10% of the transfer.
£17m release clause triggered and Liverpool will receive 10% of the transfer. #LFC ⤵️ https://t.co/IxoTSPWtrA
Man Utd star Ronaldo not wanted by Bayern (Bild)
There has been talk of Bayern Munich making a move for Cristiano Ronaldo if Robert Lewandowski leaves the Allianz Arena this summer, but Bild claims the Portuguese superstar is not a target for the Bundesliga champions.
With that in mind, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner appears set to remain at Manchester United and see out the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.
Man Utd to miss out on Malacia
The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United are set to miss out on the signing of Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia despite Erik ten Hag making him a top target.
That is because Ligue 1 side Lyon have swooped in with a bid and now appear set to win the race for the 22-year-old Netherlands international’s signature.
Skriniar approves potential PSG move
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has granted his approval for a possible summer transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.
The Slovakian international is claimed to have changed his mind about moving after being persuaded by Inter's financial necessity and PSG's desire to continue negotiations for him.
PSG have previously made a bid of €60 million (£51.5m) for the 27-year-old, but Inter are seeking a deal worth €80 million (£68.6m).
Barca to wait till July to determine Depay’s future
Sport reports that Barcelona is not in a haste to decide Memphis Depay's future and that he will complete his preseason training at the club.
Whether the Catalonian club decides to keep or sell the Dutchmen depends on other factors at the club such as the future of Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati's physical condition.
Barcelona are also currently working away at bringing in Robert Lewandowski into the side, which along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, would give Depay tough competition in his preferred central attacking role.
Chelsea to rival Man Utd for Antony
While the Brazilian winger is keen on a move to Manchester United, 90min reports that Chelsea is one of the clubs who have recently conducted discussions with the representatives of Ajax winger Antony.
Man Utd have identified the 22-year-old as their top attacking target, and are currently the frontrunners to sign him, though they could now face competition from Chelsea, who are after attacking reinforcements themselves.
De Ligt hands in transfer request
According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt has handed in a transfer request ahead of his fourth season at the club.
Given the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Chelsea are particularly interested in the Dutchmen and are in need of defensive reinforcements this transfer window.
The 22-year-old has a €115 million (£98m) release clause on his contract, but the players representatives feel that a valuation of $80 million (£68m) is more suitable.
Spurs star Son on Real’s radar (Rudy Galetti)
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is once again registering on Real Madrid’s recruitment radar, claims Rudy Galetti.
The South Korea international, who claimed a share of the Premier League Golden Boot last season, has emerged as a target for the Blancos as they have missed out on Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer.
Forest and Fulham are keen on Kean
Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest and Fulham are expressing interest in Everton-owned striker Moise Kean.
The Italy international has spent time on loan at PSG and Juventus in recent seasons and is keeping his options open when it comes to another move in 2022.
Eriksen to pick between Man Utd & Brentford (Sky Sports)
Christian Eriksen is ready to pick between Manchester United and Brentford, with Sky Sports claiming that the Danish playmaker has "very good" offers on the table from the Red Devils and Bees.
He spent the second-half of the 2021-22 campaign in west London, after making a return to action after a serious health scare, but has been wanted in the north west at Old Trafford for some time.
Raphinha to snub Arsenal & Spurs
Speaking of Barcelona, and Sport claims that Leeds winger Raphinha has his heart set on making a move to Camp Nou.
With that in mind, the Brazil international is prepared to snub any interest shown in him from north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.
Barca rekindle interest in Cavani
Barcelona have reignited their interest in experienced striker Edinson Cavani, reports Fichajes.
The Uruguay international is a free agent after reaching the end of his contract at Manchester United and could be taken to Camp Nou if the Blaugrana fail to get a deal for Robert Lewandowski over the line.
Carroll nears Club Brugge move
Andy Carroll is in talks to join Club Brugge, The Daily Mail says.
The former Newcastle and Liverpool striker is a free agent and could be set to feature in the Champions League if he makes the switch to the Belgian team.
Bayern want Ronaldo to replace Lewandowski (AS)
Bayern Munich are eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Robert Lewandowski should the Polish striker leave for Barcelona.
AS reports the German giants will make an attempt to lure the Portugal star to the Bundesliga as they look to bring in a new attacker to take Lewandowski’s place.
Man Utd's €65m De Jong bid short of Barca's demands (Marca)
Manchester United have made a bid for Frenkie de Jong worth an initial €65 million (£56m/$68m), according to Marca.
The Premier League side saw their initial bid rejected but their improved offer falls short of Barca's demands, with the Catalan side holding out for at least €75m (£64m/$79m) up front.
Barca make €40m Lewandowski bid (The Guardian)
Barcelona have made another offer to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.
The Guardian reports that the Spanish side are offering €35million (£30m/$37m) plus €5m (£4m/$5m) in add-ons, but Bayern Munich are expected to turn that down as they want €50m (£43m/$53m).
Lyon leap ahead of Man Utd with Malacia bid
Lyon have made a £12 million ($15m) bid to sign Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, The Mirror reports.
Manchester United and Newcastle are both in the picture to sign the Netherlands international but the French side hope to nip ahead of them and snap him up.
Leipzig lead English clubs in race to sign Ajax’s Alvarez
RB Leipzig are interested in signing Edson Alvarez from Ajax.
Voetbal International reports the Dutch side are demanding €30 million ($32m/£26m) for the Mexican, while there is also interest from the Premier League.