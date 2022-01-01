Former Bayern Munich and Germany star Mario Gotze admits that he regrets turning down the chance to reunite with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

"We are still in touch and we spoke back then about me coming to Liverpool," Gotze, who now plays for PSV, told the Daily Mail.

"But I wasn’t in a state of mind where I could consider it, that’s why it didn’t happen.

"Do I regret it? It’s always difficult to look back but if you ask me now then yeah, I should have joined Liverpool for sure. I just made a wrong decision but it’s not a regret."