Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca to fight Madrid for Mbappe

Barca to fight Madrid for Mbappe (L'Equipe)
PSG star now seen as more economical option than Haaland
Barcelona are planning a sensational bid to poach Kylian Mbappe from under the nose of arch-rival Real Madrid, reports L'Equipe.
The Paris Saint-Germain star has long been linked with a free transfer to Madrid, but Barca now see him as a more economical option than Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who could cost up to €300 million (£250m/$330m) when all fees and add-ons are taken into account.
Mancini silent on Italy future
Roberto Mancini has admitted to being unsure about his future as Italy head coach after seeing his side lose to North Macedonia and miss out on a place at the 2022 World Cup.
European champions Italy came into the qualification play-off semi-final clash at the Stadio Renzo Barbera as overwhelming favourites, but ended up being the victims of a huge upset that will live long in the memory.
Aleksandar Trajkovski fired home a stunning stoppage-time winner for North Macedonia, who had barely had a sight of goal over the previous 90 minutes, leaving Mancini with his head in his hands on the touchline.
Man Utd set to double Fernandes salary with new contract
Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes will double his wages at Old Trafford when he signs a new five-year deal, claims the Sun.
Fernandes will see his salary rise to £240,000 a week, a figure that is still inferior to that taken home by stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea and Paul Pogba.
Liverpool target Sarr may leave Watford - agent
The agent of Liverpool and Milan-linked Ismaila Sarr has revealed that the striker is close to leaving Watford this summer.
“He’s been in good form, but the injury has stopped him in his tracks. He’s going to come back soon and try to finish the season like a cannonball. It’s clear there are chances he leaves this year from Watford," Thierno Saydi explained to Afrique Sports.
Barcelona set sights on Salah
Unsettled Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona, reports Sport.
The Egyptian is yet to extend his contract at Anfield, which expires in 2023, and he is seen as a viable world-class option for the Catalans to line up alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.