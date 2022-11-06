Villarreal defender Pau Torres could follow his former boss Unai Emery and join Aston Villa, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Spaniard is contracted at the LaLiga side until June 2024, which includes a release clause of £52 million. Jones believes Emery would not hesitate to bring Torres to Villa Park, stating: "If he is truly up to it, then Emery will know that and he’ll go and sign him. There’s no-one else currently managing in the Premier League who will have as much confidence as Emery in him if that’s going to happen".