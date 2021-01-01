Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid eye swoop for Mbappe and Haaland

The Blancos feel they can land both superstars this summer

Real Madrid are aiming to move for both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the summer, reports ESPN.

Mbappe nearly joined the Blancos from PSG in the summer of 2021 but is expected to move as a free agent after the season ends.

Madrid also feel they will be able to hold off competition from some of Europe's elite to sign Dortmund star Haaland.