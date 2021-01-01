Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd believe Rangnick will provide Haaland transfer edge

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Erling Haaland Donyell Borussia Dortmund 2021
Getty Images

Sevilla lead race for Brereton

2021-11-27T23:55:19.000Z

Sevilla have emerged as favourites to sign Blackburn Rovers' Chile star Ben Brereton, claims the Sun.

Brereton has impressed hugely for Chile since making his debut earlier in 2021, becoming a firm favourite in the country for which he is eligible to play through his mother's nationality.

Ben Brereton Chile
Getty Images

Guardiola addresses Man City future

2021-11-27T23:45:18.000Z

West Ham to make final £7m Tarkowski bid

2021-11-27T23:35:14.000Z

West Ham are set to make one last effort to sign Burnley defender James Tarkowski, reports the Sun.

The Hammers hope that a bid of £7 million ($9m) will be enough to convince the Clarets, who are holding out for a bigger fee.

St. Etienne join chase for Balogun

2021-11-27T23:25:12.000Z

Ligue 1 side St. Etienne are the latest club to register their interest in Arsenal promise Folarin Balogun, reports the Sun.

The 20-year-old will have no shortage of suitors if he is allowed to go out on loan in January, as Middlesbrough, Swansea and Bournemouth are also reportedly keen on a short-term deal.

Man Utd believe Rangnick gives them Haaland edge (The Mirror)

2021-11-27T23:15:56.000Z

New manager worked with Norwegian as a teenager at RB Salzburg

Manchester United are counting on Ralf Rangnick's influence to help them land Erling Haaland next summer, claims the Mirror.

Rangnick, who will soon be unveiled as the club's manager until the end of the season, knows the Norwegian well, having signed him as a teenager for RB Salzburg in 2019.

Erling Haaland BVB 2021 Jubel Wolfsburg
Getty Images