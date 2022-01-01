Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Werner ready to take pay cut to leave Chelsea

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Timo Werner Chelsea pre-season 2022
Sevilla confirm Alex Telles loan signing

2022-08-04T14:52:06.649Z

Sevilla have confirmed that Alex Telles has joined the club on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The news was announced on their official club website. 29-year-old Telles will wear the number three shirt for the Spanish outfit.

Hoffenheim optimistic about landing Angelino from RB Leipzig

2022-08-04T14:20:55.864Z

Wolves in advanced talks over Batshuayi loan deal

2022-08-04T13:56:34.630Z

Wolves are in advanced talks with Chelsea over the loan signing of Michy Batshuayi, according to 90min.

The Belgian striker has just one year left on his current contract, but Chelsea do have an option to extend by a further 12 months. Batshuayi spent last season on loan at Besiktas.

Brighton confirm Karbownik loan departure

2022-08-04T13:43:38.921Z

Brighton have confirmed via their official club website that Michal Karbownik has joined Fortuna Dusseldorf on a season-long loan.

Karbownik has been capped three times for the Poland national team and spent last season on loan at Olympiacos.

FC Cincinnati in talks to sign Chelsea's Miazga

2022-08-04T13:29:56.051Z

Los Angeles FC in advanced talks for former Barcelona loanee Demir

2022-08-04T13:16:27.685Z

MLS outfit Los Angeles FC have held talks with Rapid Wien about signing Yusuf Demir and are entering the final stages of negotiations, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport Austria.

19-year-old Demir spent half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Barcelona and is reportedly considered a top target for LAFC.

Tottenham have not given up on Zaniolo

2022-08-04T12:30:53.000Z

Chelsea ready to up the ante for Cesare Casadei

2022-08-04T12:02:53.556Z

Chelsea are ready to bid between €10 million and €12 million for Inter's Cesare Casadei, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.

The London club had put in an offer of €8 million earlier this week which got rejected by Inter as they value him at around €15 million.

Jordan Veretout set to move to Marseille from Roma

2022-08-04T11:56:15.131Z

Chelsea not willing to let go of Azpilicueta

2022-08-04T10:04:20.709Z

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta is linked with a move to Barcelona but it is unlikely that the London club will allow him to leave, according to The Times.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has himself informed Azpilicueta that the club has no plans to part ways with him despite having just one year left in his contract.

James McAtee joins Sheffield on loan from City

2022-08-04T09:02:04.533Z

Telles undergoing medical at Sevilla

2022-08-04T08:49:20.339Z

Remo Freuler in talks with Nottingham Forest

2022-08-04T08:30:50.000Z

Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler is in advanced negotiations with Nottingham Forest, according to Sky Sports.

He has a contract till 2025 and hence the Premier League outfit will have to pay a transfer fee to get him signed.

Bournemouth to sign Neto from Barcelona

2022-08-04T06:30:17.000Z

Bournemouth are working on the signing of Neto from Barcelona, according to The Telegraph.

The Cherries want to strengthen the squad further ahead of the new season by adding a new goalkeeper.

Negotiations are in an advanced stage between the two clubs and a deal could be finalised before the weekend.

Forest in talks to sign Che Adams

2022-08-04T06:14:57.584Z

Nottingham Forest have been negotiating with Southampton to sign Che Adams, according to FootballInsider.

Leeds United are also interested in the player who still has two years left in his contract at St. Mary's.

Barcelona optimistic about landing Alonso

2022-08-04T06:09:34.616Z

Barcelona is increasingly growing confident that they will be able to land Alonso this summer, according to Sport. Barcelona’s director of football, Mateu Alemany, recently met with the player’s agent, Fali Ramadani in order to discuss the terms and conditions and it has been agreed that he will move on a three-year contract.

Juve back in for Udogie

2022-08-04T00:00:52.000Z

Juventus are showing renewed interest in Destiny Udogie, Il Bianconero reports.

The left-back was signed on a permanent deal from Hellas Verona this summer but could be set for a big move to the Turin side in the coming weeks.

Forest want Jizz Hornkamp

2022-08-03T22:39:42.293Z

Chelsea to move for Barcelona striker Aubameyang (Romano)

2022-08-03T22:36:57.000Z

Chelsea move to beat Man Utd to De Jong signing (Mirror)

2022-08-03T22:33:39.000Z

Chelsea are attempting to beat Manchester United to the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, The Mirror says.

The Blues have reached out to the Camp Nou side and are real contenders to sign him ahead of United, who have not been able to convince him to make the move to Old Trafford.

West Ham agree £35m Onana deal

2022-08-03T22:23:24.000Z

West Ham have reached a deal to sign midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille.

The Sun reports they will pay £35 million to land him, but they are yet to reach a personal agreement with the player.