Sevilla confirm Alex Telles loan signing
Sevilla have confirmed that Alex Telles has joined the club on a season-long loan from Manchester United.
The news was announced on their official club website. 29-year-old Telles will wear the number three shirt for the Spanish outfit.
Hoffenheim optimistic about landing Angelino from RB Leipzig
Angeliño is now seriously considering Hoffenheim as potential option for his future. Negotiations ongoing, up to the player as RB Leipzig are ready to let him leave. 🔵🇪🇸 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2022
Been told Hoffenheim now feeling optimistic on Angeliño deal. pic.twitter.com/KabTIniXwM
Wolves in advanced talks over Batshuayi loan deal
Wolves are in advanced talks with Chelsea over the loan signing of Michy Batshuayi, according to 90min.
The Belgian striker has just one year left on his current contract, but Chelsea do have an option to extend by a further 12 months. Batshuayi spent last season on loan at Besiktas.
Brighton confirm Karbownik loan departure
Brighton have confirmed via their official club website that Michal Karbownik has joined Fortuna Dusseldorf on a season-long loan.
Karbownik has been capped three times for the Poland national team and spent last season on loan at Olympiacos.
FC Cincinnati in talks to sign Chelsea's Miazga
Sources can confirm reports: FC Cincinnati in talks to sign USMNT center back Matt Miazga from Chelsea. Nothing done yet. Pushing to get it done on deadline day today.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) August 4, 2022
Miazga, 27, would go through Allocation Order. Cincy have the top spot, this is why they’ve held that spot. pic.twitter.com/RHjIxEKRWf
Los Angeles FC in advanced talks for former Barcelona loanee Demir
MLS outfit Los Angeles FC have held talks with Rapid Wien about signing Yusuf Demir and are entering the final stages of negotiations, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport Austria.
19-year-old Demir spent half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Barcelona and is reportedly considered a top target for LAFC.
Tottenham have not given up on Zaniolo
Spurs still very much pursuing Nicola Zaniolo, who is open to a move. Outgoings the priority but talks with Roma could see a player go the other way. Milan have cooled on Japhet Tanganga for now. Jose Mourinho likes him. One to watch.— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 4, 2022
Chelsea ready to up the ante for Cesare Casadei
Chelsea are ready to bid between €10 million and €12 million for Inter's Cesare Casadei, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.
The London club had put in an offer of €8 million earlier this week which got rejected by Inter as they value him at around €15 million.
Jordan Veretout set to move to Marseille from Roma
Olympique Marseille will pay €11m fee plus €4.5m in add-ons for Jordan Veretout. Permanent deal agreed and medical being scheduled 🚨🔵 #OM— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2022
Veretout will be in Marseille in order to complete the move. pic.twitter.com/bYtemUXe8z
Chelsea not willing to let go of Azpilicueta
Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta is linked with a move to Barcelona but it is unlikely that the London club will allow him to leave, according to The Times.
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has himself informed Azpilicueta that the club has no plans to part ways with him despite having just one year left in his contract.
Chelsea confirm Chukwuemeka transfer
Introducing your newest blue, Carney Chukwuemeka! 🤝#ChukwuemekaIsChelsea pic.twitter.com/Ojsh38bKBC— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 4, 2022
James McAtee joins Sheffield on loan from City
We can confirm that @JamesMcatee6 has joined Sheffield United on loan for the 2022/23 season.— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 4, 2022
All the best, James 💙
Telles undergoing medical at Sevilla
Alex Telles is undergoing medical tests in Sevilla this morning with Manchester United authorization, loan deal until June 2023 completed. 🚨⚪️🔴 #Sevilla— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2022
More: Sevilla are still working on Thilo Kehrer as one of the options, in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain. pic.twitter.com/inqBVFEPg3
Remo Freuler in talks with Nottingham Forest
Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler is in advanced negotiations with Nottingham Forest, according to Sky Sports.
He has a contract till 2025 and hence the Premier League outfit will have to pay a transfer fee to get him signed.
Bayern pull out of race to sign Laimer
Konrad Laimer will extend his stay with RB Leipzig as Bayern end negotiations for a possible transfer.
The Austrian has one-year left on his contract and could switch to the Allianz Arena in the summer of 2023 as a free agent.
Werner will take pay cut to leave Chelsea
TRUE✅ Timo Werner would forgo salary (he earns €20 Mio per year) if @RBLeipzig and @ChelseaFC accept a loan deal @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/NvwLETIUQf— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 3, 2022
Bournemouth to sign Neto from Barcelona
Bournemouth are working on the signing of Neto from Barcelona, according to The Telegraph.
The Cherries want to strengthen the squad further ahead of the new season by adding a new goalkeeper.
Negotiations are in an advanced stage between the two clubs and a deal could be finalised before the weekend.
Forest in talks to sign Che Adams
Nottingham Forest have been negotiating with Southampton to sign Che Adams, according to FootballInsider.
Leeds United are also interested in the player who still has two years left in his contract at St. Mary's.
Barcelona optimistic about landing Alonso
Barcelona is increasingly growing confident that they will be able to land Alonso this summer, according to Sport. Barcelona’s director of football, Mateu Alemany, recently met with the player’s agent, Fali Ramadani in order to discuss the terms and conditions and it has been agreed that he will move on a three-year contract.
Juve back in for Udogie
Juventus are showing renewed interest in Destiny Udogie, Il Bianconero reports.
The left-back was signed on a permanent deal from Hellas Verona this summer but could be set for a big move to the Turin side in the coming weeks.
Forest want Jizz Hornkamp
Some transfer news: Nottingham Forest want Dutch striker Jizz Hornkamp from Willem II.— Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) August 3, 2022
He’s 24, decent scoring ratio and once scored four in 34 minutes for previous club. Talks underway and, if all goes well, would be 13th signing of summer for #NFFC 🌳 https://t.co/zS99fmihrD
Chelsea to move for Barcelona striker Aubameyang (Romano)
Chelsea are now considering Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as potential new striker. Discussions have already started on player side, still no bid to Barcelona. 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022
He’s one of the names in Chelsea list after meeting for Sesko and other targets. #FCB pic.twitter.com/hvsqIGpYMJ
Chelsea move to beat Man Utd to De Jong signing (Mirror)
Chelsea are attempting to beat Manchester United to the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, The Mirror says.
The Blues have reached out to the Camp Nou side and are real contenders to sign him ahead of United, who have not been able to convince him to make the move to Old Trafford.
West Ham agree £35m Onana deal
West Ham have reached a deal to sign midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille.
The Sun reports they will pay £35 million to land him, but they are yet to reach a personal agreement with the player.
Solanke signs Bournemouth extension
Here to stay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NHtvocYDmV— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 3, 2022