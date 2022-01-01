Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to battle with three clubs for Nkunku

Man Utd to battle with three clubs for Nkunku (Fichajes)
Midfielder holds interest in both England and Italy
Manchester United will need to fend off Arsenal, AC Milan and Inter in order to sign rising RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku, claims Fichajes.
Nkunku has enjoyed a breakout season in the Bundesliga, scoring 17 goals in 30 matches.
Rangers hold Antony talks
🚨 Glasgow Rangers have held talks with Antony from FC Arouca. #RangersFC pic.twitter.com/5hzy1ZyhUG— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) April 20, 2022
Spurs make Skipp deal official
✍️ We are delighted to announce that Oliver Skipp has signed a new contract with the Club that will run until 2027.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2022
Congratulations, Skippy! 👏
Sassuolo working on Djuricic extension
#Sassuolo are working for Filip #Djuricic’s contract extension. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 20, 2022
Diawara holds strong Bundesliga interest
#ASRoma's midfielder Amadou #Diawara has chosen Daniel Delonga as his new agent. He can leave #Roma in the summer #transfers window. From #Bundesliga have already shown interest 3 clubs (#Gladbach, #Hoffenheim and #Freiburg)— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 20, 2022