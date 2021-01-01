Gavi extension talks at Barca progressing despite Chelsea links
Barcelona are not worried by Chelsea rumours for Gavi, as things stand now. Talks are progressing in the last weeks in order to complete the contract extension soon. 🔵🔴 #FCB #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 18, 2021
Barça board proposal is on the table for 5 years contract - negotiations ongoing with Gavi. pic.twitter.com/TbmrcxtTco
Milan close to finalising Hernandez renewal
Milan are close to finalising a contract renewal for Theo Hernandez - according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.
The 24-year-old’s current deal expires in 2024, but the Rossoneri have reached an agreement to extend his stay for another two years.
Hernandez, who has recently been linked with Manchester City, will also see his annual wage packet rise to €5 million.
River Plate starlet Herschel set to join Colorado Rapids
River Plate starlet Olaf Herschel is set to join Colorado Rapids.
According to Inside Rapids, the Argentine teenager has already said goodbye to his team-mates and could arrive in the United States before the new year.
However, Herschel won’t be eligible to play his first game for Colorado until January.
Newcastle add Lens star Fofana to transfer shortlist
Newcastle have added Lens star Seko Fofana to their transfer shortlist - according to Foot Mercato.
The Magpies are planning a major squad overhaul following the completion of their £300 million ($405m) Saudi-backed takeover, with a number of top players being linked with moves to St James’ Park.
Fofana has been a standout performer in Ligue 1 so far in 2021-22 and Newcastle are poised to make a move, but Lens are reluctant to let him leave the club in January.
Tottenham interested in Tolisso
Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso is the subject of interest from Tottenham - according to Kicker.
Inter are also keen on the 27-year-old, who has less than eight months left on his contract at Allianz Arena.
Spurs are hoping to win the race to land Tolisso as head coach Antonio Conte looks to turn the club into Premier League title contenders again.
Elneny set to leave Arsenal in January
Mohamed Elneny is set to leave Arsenal in January - according to FotoMac.
The 29-year-old’s agent has reached an agreement with Gunners technical director Edu for his client to leave on a free transfer when the winter market opens.
Galatasaray has been touted as the most likely next destination for Elneny, who has fallen out of favour at Arsenal this season.
Real Madrid monitoring River Plate striker Alvarez
Real Madrid are monitoring River Plate striker Julian Alvarez - according to Marca.
The 21-year-old took in a brief trial spell with the Blancos as a youth player, and they are now keeping a close eye on his progress in Argentina.
Atletico Madrid, Juventrus and Milan have also been linked with Alvarez, whose current contract runs out in December 2022.
Roma plotting Herrera swoop
Roma are plotting a swoop for Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera - according to Calciomercato.
Jose Mourinho is eager to bolster his options in the middle of the park and Herrera could be available for as little as €5 million in January.
Atletico are ready to cash in on the 31-year-old before his contract expires next summer.
Thiago Silva eyeing Chelsea extension
Thiago Silva is eyeing another contract extension at Chelsea - according to O Dia.
The 37-year-old was kept on for the 2021-22 campaign after helping the Blues win the Champions League, and could now look to stay at Stamford Bridge through to 2023.
Silva has been linked with a return to Fluminense in his native Brazil, but is aware that his chances of playing at the World Cup will be boosted if he is still playing for a top European club.
Azpilicueta emerges on Barca’s radar (SPORT)
Blues defender touted for Camp Nou switch
Cesar Azpilicueta has emerged on Barcelona’s transfer radar - according to SPORT.
The 32-year-old is set to become available on a free transfer when his contract expires on June 30, 2022.
Barca are poised to swoop for Azpilicueta with new manager Xavi eager to bolster his options at the back.
Milan target Arsenal'sPepe (Il Milanista)
Italian giants keen on Ivorian winger
Milan have identified Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe as a transfer target - according to Il Milanista.
The Gunners paid £72 million ($97m) to sign the 26-year-old from Lille in 2019, but he has so far failed to live up to that lofty price tag.
Arsenal could let Pepe go for as little as £25m ($34m) next year, with Milan poised to swoop when the winter market opens.