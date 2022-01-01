Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus target Lingard

Celtic winger Liel Abada is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace - according to The Scotsman.

The 20-year-old has impressed since joining the Hoops from Maccabi Petach Tikva last summer, and the Eagles are keeping close track on his progress.

Palace could move for Abada in the summer if he continues on his current trajectory, with the attacker already boasting 13 goals for Celtic so far in 2021-22.