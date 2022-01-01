Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City make huge Haaland offer

Dortmund striker will be in huge demand this summer

Manchester City are ready to make Erling Haaland one of the highest paid players in the Premier League as they attempt to lure him from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Todofichajes.

The Premier League champions are desperate to land the Norway striker and have told his agent Mino Raiola that they are prepared to pay him a basic wage of more than £20 million ($28m) per season for five years, the same as City's top earner Kevin De Bruyne.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo earns more in the Premier League, and it is a figure that Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG may struggle to match.