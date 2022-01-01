Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle heavily scouting Nunez

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Darwin Nunez Benfica 2021-22
Getty

Newcastle heavily scouting Nunez (Mirror)

2022-05-03T22:55:00.000Z

Benfica striker one of club's top summer targets

Newcastle are heavily scouting Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, according to the Mirror.

The club are keen on adding a forward who can lead the attack for years to come as they try to fulfil European ambitions, and Nunez's Champions League experience is attractive.

Forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Patrik Schick are also said to be under consideration.

De Bruyne: I want Jesus to stay at Man City

2022-05-03T22:20:00.000Z

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne wants Gabriel Jesus to remain at the club long-term as the Brazilian "makes this team better".

Read the full story on GOAL!

Haverfordwest re-sign Patten

2022-05-03T22:10:00.000Z

Burnley ink Rodriguez extension

2022-05-03T22:00:00.000Z