Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid eye Sesko as potential Benzema successor

Barcelona interested in signing Thomas Meunier
FC Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund full-back Thomas Meunier, According to Sport.
Barca boss Xavi Hernandez is apparently keen on getting the Belgian international after missing out on Cesar Azpilicueta who extended his stay with Chelsea.
Fulham eye Justin Kluivert move
Fulham are in talks with AS Roma over a possible transfer of their Dutch forward Justin Kluivert, according to the DailyMail.
Along with Fulham, fellow Premier League side, West Ham have also expressed their desire to rope in the striker but The Whites have reportedly overtaken the Hammers in the transfer race.
Barcelona close to sign Marcos Alonso (Romano)
Barcelona are really close to signing Marcos Alonso! Talks are progressing well with Chelsea after Cucurella deal completed, personal terms agreed months ago. Been told it's now really close. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2022
Parties waiting for Tuchel's green light but now finally confident. pic.twitter.com/wsBV6aYTu7
Official: AC Monza sign Marlon
BEM-VINDO MARLON! 🇧🇷🔥⚪️🔴#ACMonza #Monza #WelcomeMarlon pic.twitter.com/Submk7w82s— AC Monza (@ACMonza) August 5, 2022
Fulham close in on Shane Duffy (The Athletic)
Newly promoted Premier League side Fulham FC are closing in on signing Brighton's Shane Duffy on loan for the upcoming season, according to The Athletic.
The 30-year-old Irish defender has been with Brighton since 2016. He was sent on loan to Celtic during the 2020/21 season but he returned to club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.
Chelsea enter race to sign Fiorentina's Milekovic
Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, according to Firenze Viola.
The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract and the Serie A side could sell him this summer for a fee of around €15m. Other than the Blues, Tottenham, Juventus and Inter Mlan are also keen on having the player.
Flamengo close in on signing Oscar (Romano)
Oscar to Flamengo will be signed and then announced very soon. It's just matter of time, then... here we go confirmed. 🔴⚫️🇧🇷 #Flamengo— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2022
Madrid moving for Benzema successor? (Radioestadio Noche)
Real Madrid are targeting Benjamin Sesko and Amine Gouiri as potential signings, reports Radioestadio Noche.
The club sees the Salzburg and Nice strikers as potential backups to Karim Benzema and, given their age, they could potentially be the Frenchman's succesor.
Sesko has been linked to a number of top clubs this summer, including Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.
Ex-Barca starlet headed to Palace?
Crystal Palace are interested in former Barcelona wonderkid Ilaix Moriba, according to Foot Mercato.
Moriba has a contract through 2026 at RB Leipzig, but spent part of last season on loan at Valencia, where he played in 18 matches.
Palace boss Patrick Vieira has already reached out to the Guinean international to persuade him to join his project in the Premier League.
Torino eye West Ham's Vlasic
Torino are pushing to sign Nikola Vlasic from West ham, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.
The Croatian isn't in West Ham's plans and the club is willing to send him out on loan for the upcoming season.
Vlasic scored one goal in 19 Premier League appearances last season.
Benfica midfielder headed to Charlotte
Benfica midfielder Nuno Santos is set to sign with Charlotte FC, reports O Jogo.
Santos spent last season on loan with Pacos de Ferreira, with the 23-year-old having previously featured on loan for Morieirense and Boavista.
Internationally, he's represented Portugal up to the U-21 level.
LAFC to sign Gabon international
Source: Gabon international attacker Denis Bouanga to LAFC from Saint-Etienne is getting close. Reports in France say $5m fee. Would be a big signing. Transfer deadline is in seven hours.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) August 4, 2022
Bouanga, 27, had 9g/6a in Ligue 1 last season. pic.twitter.com/h0AYwSUcu1