Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City add De Jong to transfer wishlist

Napoli target Brighton loanee Ostigard
Napoli have identified Brighton loanee Leo Skiri Ostigard as a transfer target - according to Calciomercato.
The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Genoa, and has made 11 Serie A appearances for the club since January.
Ostigard has impressed enough to alert Napoli, who could offer him the chance to stay in Italy this summer as they seek a replacement for Axel Tuanzebe following his disappointing loan from Manchester United.
Roma set Zaniolo asking price
Roma have set their asking price for Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo - according to Calciomercato.
Milan and Juventus have both been linked with the 22-year-old, who is also attracting interest from the Premier League.
Zaniolo is still under contract at Stadio Olimpico until 2024 and Roma won't let him go for less than €50 million (£43m/$53m).
Frankfurt agree deal for Antwerp left-back Buta
Eintracht Frankfurt have reached full agreement to sign Portuguese left back Aurelio Buta on a free move from Anrwerp. Done deal, now set to be announced.
Personal terms agreed too, Buta will sign until June 2026. Here we go.
Chicago Fire confirm Mueller's arrival from Hibernian
Welcome home, @cmueller1662!
Man City add De Jong to transfer wishlist (The Sun)
Manchester City want to complete deals for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer - according to The Sun.
The Premier League champions are confident of winning the race for Haaland ahead of Real Madrid with the striker happy to agree to personal terms on a move to the Etihad Stadium.
De Jong, meanwhile, has long been admired by City boss Pep Guardiola, and Barca may be tempted to sell if the Manchester outfit launch a bid as they continue to try and cut costs.
Orlando City announce Gaston Gonzalez signing
NEWS: Orlando City SC Acquires Argentinian Forward Gastón González.
More Details 📝 https://t.co/PmP5xDxODA#VamosOrlando | #DaleMiAmor pic.twitter.com/6tI65sMkdV
Mbappe's mother rubbishes PSG extension reports
Kylian Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamary has labelled reports that the Paris Saint-Germain star has agreed to a two-year contract extension "completely false".
As it stands, Mbappe is set to become a free agent when his current deal at Parc des Princes expires on June 30, and he has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.
GOAL has confirmed that PSG have stepped up talks over a renewal, but no agreement has been reached as of yet, which his mother has now come out to reiterate publically.
