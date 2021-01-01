Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Adeyemi rejects Barcelona

Man Utd interested in Kamara free
Manchester United are interested in signing Marseille's Boubacar Kamara on a free deal this summer, reports The Athletic.
The defensive midfielder is said to have little interest anymore in re-signing with his current side after spending his entire professional career there to this point.
Wolves and Newcastle are also tracking Kamara, so Manchester United will have competition for his signature.
Adeyemi rejects Barcelona (Juanmarti)
The super prospect has set his sights on a move to Germany
Karim Adeyemi has rejected a move to Barcelona, according to SPORT journalist Toni Juanmarti.
He reportedly only wants to play for a German club, with Borussia Dortmund considered the current frontrunner.
Only 19 years old, Adeyemi has scored 14 goals in just 17 Austrian top-flight matches this year for Salzburg.
Huerta transfer to Palmeiras agreed
Laporta holds meeting with Raiola
Spurs to let Dele Alli leave
Tottenham will finally allow midfielder Dele Alli to leave the club next month after a move to Paris Saint-Germain last year was blocked, according to The Athletic.
However, Spurs fear they will need to settle for a lowball offer considering Dele has played in just 23 Premier League matches combined over the past two years.
Europe's top five teams want De Jong
Europe’s top five teams have called to enquire about signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, but the midfielder’s father says a move is unlikely.
De Jong, 24, has been highlighted by the Spanish media as one player who could be sold to help solve the club’s financial crisis and his father says there is a lot of interest in him.