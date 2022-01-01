Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool plot summer bid for Barcelona star Gavi

Robin Gosens has revealed he rejected a "lucrative" offer to join Newcastle in the January transfer window.

The Germany international joined Inter on loan for the rest of the season despite being offered a huge salary by the Premier League side.

"I thought about it. But I never really considered a change," he said to Kicker.

"If you can earn a multiple for the same job in a different location? Show me someone who just says 'no, thank you'. It's not just about me, I could probably have secured a few more generations of my family with this money."