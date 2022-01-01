Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd ask Pogba to delay exit decision

Arsenal turn down Nketiah approaches

2022-02-01T23:55:33.000Z

Liverpool move for Arsenal targets

2022-02-01T23:45:41.000Z

Liverpool are planning a summer transfer swoop for two Arsenal targets, claims the Mirror.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Youri Tielemans are both wanted by the Gunners, but they will face stiff competition for their signatures if Liverpool join the race.

Man Utd ask Pogba to delay exit decision (ESPN)

2022-02-01T23:35:04.000Z

Identity of new manager may be key in making up midfielder's mind

Manchester United have asked Paul Pogba to hold off on his decision on whether to leave Old Trafford or not, according to ESPN.

Pogba is out of contract in the summer, but the club hope that he will delay his decision until United's next permanent manager is chosen and ultimately opt to stay.

Barca believe Man Utd & Juventus want Dembele

2022-02-01T23:25:26.000Z

Striker refused to leave Camp Nou in January

Barcelona have identified Manchester United and Juventus as the two clubs looking to sign Ousmane Dembele this summer, according to Sport.

The Catalans failed in their attempts to offload the forward in January and suspect that one of those two giants may have already struck an agreement with him.

Lampard chat convinced Van de Beek to move to Everton

2022-02-01T23:15:26.000Z