Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Guardiola wants Gundogan stay

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Ilkay Gundogan Man City 2021-22
Guardiola wants Gundogan to stay at Man City

2022-05-20T22:45:00.000Z

Pep Guardiola says he wants Ilkay Gundogan to stay at Manchester City.

The coach also hit out at people spreading rumours of an imminent transfer for the midfielder on social media.

Solomon-Fulham move set to collapse

2022-05-20T22:45:00.000Z

PSG confirm Di Maria exit

2022-05-20T22:30:00.000Z

Totti: I will try to convince Dybala to join Roma

2022-05-20T22:00:00.000Z

Roma legend Francesco Totti says he will try to convince Paulo Dybala to join the Serie A club.

Dybala is available for free this summer as he prepares to leave Juventus, with Inter and AC Milan said to be in contention to land him.

