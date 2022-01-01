Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona close to Alonso signing

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Hoffenheim close to sealing deal for Angelino

2022-08-06T15:12:23.142Z

Leipzig enter the race to sign Sesko

2022-08-06T14:15:33.000Z

Spurs interested in signing Nicolo Zaniolo

2022-08-06T13:52:45.328Z

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on roping in Nicolo Zaniolo from AS Roma this summer according to AS Roma Live.

It has been reported that the Premier League club have accepted Roma's demand of £42m to sign the 23-year-old midfielder

Liverpool eye Inter Milan's Brozovic

2022-08-06T13:21:23.606Z

Liverpool are plotting a swap deal to bring home Inter Milan's defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozovic according to Calciomercatoweb.

The Reds are reportedly ready to offer either Naby Keita or Roberto Firmino in exchange for the 29-year-old Croatian international.

Spurs close in on Destiny Udogie

2022-08-06T11:56:38.335Z

Brentford set to sign Mikkel Damsgaard

2022-08-06T10:20:35.165Z

Sesko to stay at Salzburg despite interest from top club

2022-08-06T10:11:09.818Z

Benjamin Sesko is all set to extend his stay at Red Bull Salzburg according to Sky Sports.

Several top European clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid were interested in signing the young forward but the Slovenian reportedly wants to stay at Salzburg for one more year for further development of his game.

Crystal Palace wantWan-Bissaka back

2022-08-06T09:21:07.839Z

Crystal Palace are interested in re-signing Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka according to Sky Sports.

The defender, who joined the Red Devils from Crystal Palace in 2019 for a transfer fee of £50m, could head back to his former club this summer due to lack of game time as Diego Dalot is likely to start as the team's right-back regularly under Erik ten Hag.

Fofana not for sale!

2022-08-06T08:21:24.801Z

Bayern Munich eye Florian Wirtz

2022-08-06T07:16:10.115Z

Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign German winger Florian Wirtz, according to Fichajes.

The 19-year-old has been a subject of interest for several top European clubs and reportedly, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keen on signing the youngster.

Onana close to join Everton

2022-08-06T06:09:39.449Z

Juventus reach agreement with Kostic

2022-08-05T23:00:33.272Z

Juventus have reached an agreement with Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic over personal terms according to Sky Sport Italia.

But there is still 'some distance' between the two clubs, with the Bundesliga side holding out for €18 million and Juventus looking to spend around €10 million.

Filip_Kostic_Frankfurt_12122021
(C)Getty images

Barcelona close to Alonso deal

2022-08-05T22:56:28.429Z

Barcelona, bizarrely, appear to be closing in on yet another deal...

Napoli agree terms with Raspadori

2022-08-05T22:51:37.080Z

Napoli have agreed personal terms with Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori, report Calciomercato.

The 22-year-old has accepted a contract offer worth €2.5 million per year until 2027, but the two clubs have yet to agree on a fee.

Sassuolo want €40 million for Raspadori, while Napoli are determined to pay no more than €30 million.

LA Galaxy want Sergi Roberto

2022-08-05T22:46:23.125Z

LA Galaxy are not content with the signing of one Barcelona player, according to AS.

The MLS side, having signed midfielder Riqui Puig, now reportedly want to add Sergio Roberto to their squad.

The versatile full-back is believed to be surplus to requirements at Barcelona this season, and relations are good between the Catalan club and LA Galaxy.

Sergi Roberto Barcelona 2020-21
Getty Images

Mender Garcia joins Minnesota United

2022-08-05T22:43:24.138Z

Minnesota United have signed Colombian forward Mender Garcia.

The 24-year-old joins on a one-and-a-half-year contract having scored 22 goals in 112 appearances for Colombian top-flight side Once Caldas.