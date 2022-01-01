Fabregas to Como: The most surprising transfer signings in football history
Cesc Fabregas has taken on a new challenge by joining Como, heading to Serie B after ending his stint at Monaco.
It may not be the biggest transfer of all time but it certainly warrants inclusion in GOAL's list of the most surprising deals of all time...
Orlando sign Peruvian international
NEWS: Orlando City SC Acquires Peruvian National Team Midfielder Wilder Cartagena.— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) August 2, 2022
Man Utd appoint Huddleston as player-coach
Manchester United have added Tom Huddlestone as a 'playing coach' ahead of the forthcoming season.
The former Tottenham midfielder will be guiding the club's academy prospects in their development, alongside featuring for the Under-21 side.
Leicester could be forced into sales this summer
Leicester could be forced into selling one of their key assets this summer, The Times reports.
The Foxes are the only side in Europe's major five leagues not to make a signing this summer, and manager Brendan Rodgers has been open about the fact that there will need to be sales before he can strengthened the squad.
Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison have all been linked with moves away from the King Power Stadium this season.
Aguero questions 'strange' Man City decision to sell Sterling to Chelsea
Sergio Aguero has labelled Manchester City's decision to sell Raheem Sterling 'strange' following the England international's move to Stamford Bridge earlier this summer.
The Argentine added that the club sometimes makes "strange" decisions on the transfer market.
Chelsea sign Chukwuemeka
Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 2, 2022
The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical.
FC CIncy midfielder leaves club
Sources: FC Cincinnati, Haris Medunjanin to part ways so Medunjanin can return to Europe & be closer to family. Reportedly joining PEC Zwolle as free agent.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) August 2, 2022
Medunjanin, 37, will play one more game for FCC: Against his former side Philadelphia Union on Sat. MLS farewell match. pic.twitter.com/APQ7cSc2xL
Lazio interested to sign Chelsea defender
Lazio are in talks with Chelsea for Emerson, as reported by CaughtOffside.
Chelsea have got Ben Chilwell in that position and are working to get Marc Cucurella as well.
Wesley Fofana removes Leicester City from Twitter bio
Wesley Fofana has sparked more rumours about a possible departure from Leicester City as the player has removed his current club from his Twitter bio.
Manchester City in talks with Anderlecht for Sergio Gomez
Manchester City have figured out an alternative to Marc Cucurella and are now going after Sergio Gomez of Anderlecht, according to Belgian news outlet Nieuwsblad.be.
The Spanish left-back has agreed terms with Chelsea and the Blues are negotiating with Brighton.
Juventus want Frankfurt's Kostic
West Ham were also in the race for the wing-back but could not agree on a price for the player which has prompted Juve to try their luck once again.
Foden close to renewing with City
Phil Foden is set to sign a contract extension that will keep him at the Etihad until 2027, as reported by 90min.The 22-year-old will earn in excess of £200,000-per-week in wages, which is more than triple his current figures.
Girona takes Yangel Herrera from Manchester City
Best of luck for the season, Yangel 💙 https://t.co/bf4htldAkq— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 2, 2022
Leno at Fulham to complete medicals
Been told it’s finally Bernd Leno day at Fulham. Medical tests today for the German goalkeeper who’s set to sign the contract right after. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #FulhamFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022
Arsenal will receive £8m fee. Deal valid until June 2025 with option for further season. pic.twitter.com/MdrEVB5XyZ
Monaco start negotiations with Chelsea for Sarr
However, the deal is at an initial stage and nothing has been done for the moment.
Xande Silva leaves Forest to join Ligue 2 side Dijon
Xande Silva has joined French Ligue 2 side Dijon on a permanent transfer. ✍️— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) August 2, 2022
Wishing you all the best for the future, Xande. 👊
🌳🔴 #NFFC
Chelsea ready to break the bank for Inter trio
Chelsea are ready to raid Inter to sign three players in Milan Skrinirar, Denzel Dumfries, and Cesare Casadei, according to Calciomercato.
They are ready to offer €81 million for the Slovakian centreback whereas another €41 million for Dumfries. While the Blues are willing to pay €8 million for Casadei. However, Inter value the 19-year-old midfielder much higher which could see the London club pay far more than €130 million for the three players.
Kepa and Sarr could leave Chelsea soon
Chelsea are working on two possible departures: Malang Sarr, been told he’s in talks with Ligue1 clubs despite Fulham bid. 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022
There’s a meeting scheduled today between Napoli and Kepa’s agent to discuss details of loan proposal.
Both players could leave Chelsea soon. pic.twitter.com/2aJMTNnFDT
Fulham submit bid for West Ham's Issa Diop
Fulham have submitted offers for four defenders including United's Eric Bailly and West Ham's Issa Diop, according to Football Insider.
Chelsea's Malang Sarr is also one of the options for Fulham.
Leeds renew contracts of three players including Sam Greenwood
✍️ #LUFC is delighted to confirm that Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville have all signed new long-term contracts— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 2, 2022
Kepa in advanced talks with Napoli
Kepa Arrizabalaga is set for a loan move to Napoli, as reported by AS.
The Chelsea goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and wants to move away to get more minutes under his belt.
Telles & Bailly on Sevilla's radar
Sevilla are interested to rope in Alex Telles & Eric Bailly, as reported by Daily Mail.
However, AC Milan, Fulham, and Roma are also in the race to get the services of Bailly.
Riqui Puig in talks with LA Galaxy
Riqui Puig is inching closer to a move to Los Angeles Galaxy, as reported by AS.
There is already a verbal agreement with the player and the MLS outfit is interested on a loan-move for the player.
Manchester United in talks to sign Tom Huddlestone
#mufc are in talks with former England midfielder Tom Huddlestone over a role at the club where he will be playing with the Under-21 team #mulive [@mcgrathmike, @TelegraphDucker] pic.twitter.com/zXduA0LWe5— utdreport (@utdreport) August 1, 2022
Tottenham tracking Ajax star Mohammed Kudus
Tottenham are keenly following the progress of Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, according to a report by Ghana Web.
The 22-year-old was immensely praised by Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax and is now on the radar of the Lilly-whites for quite sometime.
Slonina signs contract with Chelsea
Gabriel Slonina has just signed the contract with Chelsea after medical on Monday - finally sealed between clubs/player. ✅🔵🇺🇸 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022
▫️ Contract valid until June 2028, six year deal;
▫️ Slonina will stay at Chicago Fire on loan;
▫️ $15m add ons included.
Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/rZevNmuZB6
Everton identify possible Richarlison replacement
Everton could be ready to offer a lifeline to forgotten Chelsea man Michy Batshuayi, talkSPORT reports.
The Belgian netted 14 league goals while on loan at Besiktas last season but has not featured for the Blues since February 2020.
Man Utd hold Huddlestone talks
Manchester United are reportedly in talks with former Tottenham, Derby and Hull midfielder Tom Huddleston over a potential player-coach role.
The Telegraph notes that Huddlestone - who is currently a free agent - would play for the club's Under-21 side, while also taking training sessions.
Manchester United are in talks to sign Tom Huddlestone, who left Hull City as a free agent in the summer. The former Tottenham midfielder to coach and play in the U21s #MUFC #hcafc #Spurs https://t.co/seMVLAnlGB— Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 1, 2022
Balogun set to leave Arsenal on loan
Young Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is set to join Reims on loan until the end of the season.
As reported by the Daily Mail, it is not believed that the deal includes a option to buy, with Mikel Arteta thought to be a fan of the frontman.
Balogun featured 21 times in all competitions on loan at Middlesbrough last season and played a handful of games for Arsenal.
Tavares taking inspiration from previous Arsenal loan stars
Nuno Tavares has revealed that he is looking to take after Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba by similarly impressing while on loan to Marseille from Arsenal.
Tavares struggled during his maiden season at the Emirates and wants to get his career back on track in France.
“And for a reference, Matteo and Saliba. I saw the success they had here, so I want to follow those steps as much as I can.” he told Marseille's website.
Liverpool set to hand Jota new contract (Telegraph)
Liverpool are set to offer Diogo Jota a lucrative new contract, according to the Telegraph.
The forward still has three years left to run on his current deal, but the Reds are keen to reward Jota for his fine start to life at Anfield.
Liverpool poised to reward Diogo Jota with new contract | @_ChrisBascombe https://t.co/1VlCUIENOw #LFC— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 1, 2022