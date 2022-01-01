Leicester could be forced into selling one of their key assets this summer, The Times reports.

The Foxes are the only side in Europe's major five leagues not to make a signing this summer, and manager Brendan Rodgers has been open about the fact that there will need to be sales before he can strengthened the squad.

Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison have all been linked with moves away from the King Power Stadium this season.