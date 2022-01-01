Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea set sights on Skriniar

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Milan Skriniar Inter
Getty

Man Utd appoint Huddleston as player-coach

2022-08-02T17:47:23.577Z

Manchester United have added Tom Huddlestone as a 'playing coach' ahead of the forthcoming season.

The former Tottenham midfielder will be guiding the club's academy prospects in their development, alongside featuring for the Under-21 side.

Leicester could be forced into sales this summer

2022-08-02T17:34:15.401Z

Leicester could be forced into selling one of their key assets this summer, The Times reports.

The Foxes are the only side in Europe's major five leagues not to make a signing this summer, and manager Brendan Rodgers has been open about the fact that there will need to be sales before he can strengthened the squad.

Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison have all been linked with moves away from the King Power Stadium this season.

Aguero questions 'strange' Man City decision to sell Sterling to Chelsea

2022-08-02T17:01:31.144Z

Sergio Aguero has labelled Manchester City's decision to sell Raheem Sterling 'strange' following the England international's move to Stamford Bridge earlier this summer.

The Argentine added that the club sometimes makes "strange" decisions on the transfer market.

Read the full story on GOAL!

Chelsea sign Chukwuemeka

2022-08-02T17:00:00.000Z

FC CIncy midfielder leaves club

2022-08-02T16:30:01.000Z

Lazio interested to sign Chelsea defender

2022-08-02T14:59:44.000Z

Lazio are in talks with Chelsea for Emerson, as reported by CaughtOffside.

Chelsea have got Ben Chilwell in that position and are working to get Marc Cucurella as well.

Wesley Fofana removes Leicester City from Twitter bio

2022-08-02T14:30:07.000Z

Wesley Fofana has sparked more rumours about a possible departure from Leicester City as the player has removed his current club from his Twitter bio.

The player is strongly linked to Chelsea after the Blues missed out on Jules Kounde to Barcelona.

Manchester City in talks with Anderlecht for Sergio Gomez

2022-08-02T14:00:15.000Z

Manchester City have figured out an alternative to Marc Cucurella and are now going after Sergio Gomez of Anderlecht, according to Belgian news outlet Nieuwsblad.be.

The Spanish left-back has agreed terms with Chelsea and the Blues are negotiating with Brighton.

Juventus want Frankfurt's Kostic

2022-08-02T13:30:45.000Z

Filip Kostic is one of the priority targets for Juventus this summer, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

West Ham were also in the race for the wing-back but could not agree on a price for the player which has prompted Juve to try their luck once again.

Foden close to renewing with City

2022-08-02T13:05:44.215Z

Phil Foden is set to sign a contract extension that will keep him at the Etihad until 2027, as reported by 90min.

The 22-year-old will earn in excess of £200,000-per-week in wages, which is more than triple his current figures.

Girona takes Yangel Herrera from Manchester City

2022-08-02T12:07:20.724Z

Leno at Fulham to complete medicals

2022-08-02T12:05:21.653Z

Monaco start negotiations with Chelsea for Sarr

2022-08-02T11:44:04.978Z

Monaco and Chelsea are in talks to sign Malang Sarr on loan with an option to buy, as he is familiar with the region after training with OGC Nice, GOAL can confirm.

However, the deal is at an initial stage and nothing has been done for the moment.

Xande Silva leaves Forest to join Ligue 2 side Dijon

2022-08-02T11:06:44.628Z

Chelsea ready to break the bank for Inter trio

2022-08-02T10:51:42.512Z

Chelsea are ready to raid Inter to sign three players in Milan Skrinirar, Denzel Dumfries, and Cesare Casadei, according to Calciomercato.

They are ready to offer €81 million for the Slovakian centreback whereas another €41 million for Dumfries. While the Blues are willing to pay €8 million for Casadei. However, Inter value the 19-year-old midfielder much higher which could see the London club pay far more than €130 million for the three players.

Kepa and Sarr could leave Chelsea soon

2022-08-02T10:15:25.201Z

Fulham submit bid for West Ham's Issa Diop

2022-08-02T09:43:54.998Z

Fulham have submitted offers for four defenders including United's Eric Bailly and West Ham's Issa Diop, according to Football Insider.

Chelsea's Malang Sarr is also one of the options for Fulham.

Leeds renew contracts of three players including Sam Greenwood

2022-08-02T09:11:33.745Z

Kepa in advanced talks with Napoli

2022-08-02T09:00:19.000Z

Kepa Arrizabalaga is set for a loan move to Napoli, as reported by AS.

The Chelsea goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and wants to move away to get more minutes under his belt.

Telles & Bailly on Sevilla's radar

2022-08-02T08:25:08.139Z

Sevilla are interested to rope in Alex Telles & Eric Bailly, as reported by Daily Mail.

However, AC Milan, Fulham, and Roma are also in the race to get the services of Bailly.

Riqui Puig in talks with LA Galaxy

2022-08-02T07:25:06.133Z

Riqui Puig is inching closer to a move to Los Angeles Galaxy, as reported by AS.

There is already a verbal agreement with the player and the MLS outfit is interested on a loan-move for the player.

Tottenham tracking Ajax star Mohammed Kudus

2022-08-02T06:20:06.958Z

Tottenham are keenly following the progress of Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, according to a report by Ghana Web.

The 22-year-old was immensely praised by Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax and is now on the radar of the Lilly-whites for quite sometime.

Slonina signs contract with Chelsea

2022-08-02T06:17:36.096Z

Everton identify possible Richarlison replacement

2022-08-01T22:07:28.873Z

Everton could be ready to offer a lifeline to forgotten Chelsea man Michy Batshuayi, talkSPORT reports.

The Belgian netted 14 league goals while on loan at Besiktas last season but has not featured for the Blues since February 2020.

Man Utd hold Huddlestone talks

2022-08-01T21:59:46.357Z

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with former Tottenham, Derby and Hull midfielder Tom Huddleston over a potential player-coach role.

The Telegraph notes that Huddlestone - who is currently a free agent - would play for the club's Under-21 side, while also taking training sessions.

Balogun set to leave Arsenal on loan

2022-08-01T21:57:41.833Z

Young Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is set to join Reims on loan until the end of the season.

As reported by the Daily Mail, it is not believed that the deal includes a option to buy, with Mikel Arteta thought to be a fan of the frontman.

Balogun featured 21 times in all competitions on loan at Middlesbrough last season and played a handful of games for Arsenal.

Tavares taking inspiration from previous Arsenal loan stars

2022-08-01T21:53:12.323Z

Nuno Tavares has revealed that he is looking to take after Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba by similarly impressing while on loan to Marseille from Arsenal.

Tavares struggled during his maiden season at the Emirates and wants to get his career back on track in France.

“And for a reference, Matteo and Saliba. I saw the success they had here, so I want to follow those steps as much as I can.” he told Marseille's website.

Liverpool set to hand Jota new contract (Telegraph)

2022-08-01T21:48:07.432Z

Liverpool are set to offer Diogo Jota a lucrative new contract, according to the Telegraph.

The forward still has three years left to run on his current deal, but the Reds are keen to reward Jota for his fine start to life at Anfield.